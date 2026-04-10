Kenny Moore II is Available via Trade, And He Would Be a Good Fit With Panthers

Carolina Panthers fans may remember when Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II made life hard for then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young. He threw three interceptions in a double-digit loss, and Moore had two of them.

Moore ran both of them back for scores, making the difference in the game all on his own. It was a rare display of dominance that Young, the Panthers, and the fans have undoubtedly not forgotten.

Now, the cornerback is reportedly available by way of a trade, and he'd make an ideal addition to the Panthers, thereby freeing them up to use draft capital in other places this month.

Sources: Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually have agreed to seek a trade and a new home for the veteran cornerback. Moore is entering the last year of his contract, and both sides feel it is time to explore a trade. pic.twitter.com/VUYpsJDAEX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2026

The Panthers aggressively attacked other issues on defense in free agency, getting an edge rusher and a linebacker to allow GM Dan Morgan more freedom to pick whatever he wants. Why wouldn't he be interested in doing the same thing here?

The Panthers have a need at cornerback. For one thing, depth behind Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson is thin. Jackson's a free agent after this season. And for a few different reasons, Moore II would be the ideal addition.

Why Kenny Moore II fits perfectly with the Panthers

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts do not run the same defensive scheme that the Panthers do. The Colts are mostly a 4-3 team, while Ejiro Evero runs a 3-4. However, both use more zone than man coverage, so Kenny Moore would fit right in.

Both defenses used Cover 3 a lot, so Moore would have a very easy time transitioning. Plus, Moore is known as an elite slot defender, and that's something the Panthers do not have. Mike Jackson's pending free agency is one thing, but the immediate need in the slot is another.

Getting Moore to play the slot while adding Devin Lloyd to cover the middle, with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson locking down the outside, would give the Panthers a full complement of coverage players.

With an improved pass rush, this single trade could really take the Panthers' defense to a whole new level. They improved last year, but they could end up being one of the best units in the NFL this season with Moore in tow.

Moore would also not cost a ton. He's a rental as of now, which makes him cheap in terms of draft capital. Plus, with the Colts and Moore both wanting a trade, the Colts don't have leverage to get a big return.

The Panthers could use a late-round draft pick on a rookie cornerback to provide depth. Or, they could use that late-round pick and maybe one more for a proven commodity that would transform the defense.