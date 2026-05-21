Panthers-Commanders Trade Proposal May Solve Tershawn Wharton Injury

The Carolina Panthers had to release A'Shawn Robinson to save $10.5 million in cap space. They did draft Lee Hunter in the second round, but the depth up front on defense was not as good as it could've been.

Then, a relative disaster struck with Tershawn Wharton's injury. The Panthers IDL was horrible in 2025 (43.0 PFF grade), but he was at least a body up front. Now, the Panthers don't have someone to rotate in and out for Bobby Brown and Derrick Brown.

The Washington Commanders might possess the answer to Carolina's problem. PFF's Bradley Locker pitched IDL Jer'Zhan Newton as a potential trade candidate this offseason, and he'd be a perfect addition to Carolina's defensive line.

Panthers should trade for Commanders IDL Jer'Zhan Newton

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) works with training aids | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Even with Tershawn Wharton healthy, the Panthers might've considered something like this. The interior defensive line is not in great shape, as Wharton's proving to be a bust so far. Bobby Brown hasn't moved the needle much, either.

Now that the Commanders have "relentlessly fortified" their defense in 2026, especially on the line, Jer'Zhan Newton could be negatively affected, according to PFF analyst Bradley Locker.

He hasn't been the player the Commanders hoped for or envisioned, but he's been a pretty solid pass-rusher from his IDL spot. He had a 9.3% pass-rush win rate in 2025, which is among the best at his position.

"The Commanders inked former Texans interior defender Tim Settle to a three-year, $25.5 million contract during free agency, which only pushes Newton down the depth chart. The 23-year-old former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year could garner attention for teams looking to bet on his upside," Locker wrote.

The Panthers could be a team willing to bet on that upside. They could get him for relatively cheap as a result, and then they'd at least have a Tershawn Wharton replacement. Newton's career 50.0 PFF grade still trumps Wharton's abysmal 43.0 from last season.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) reacts in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers have Lee Hunter to play nose tackle, freeing up Bobby Brown to move to the opposite side of Derrick Brown. But behind them is just 2025 fifth-round pick Cam'ron Jackson and maybe UDFA Aaron Hall.

They need another body, even if Wharton is expected to return at some point this year. They can also sign David Onyemata or Larry Ogunjobi, but they could also take a swing on a younger, cheaper IDL with some upside.