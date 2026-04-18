Despite Heavy Investments, Panthers Must Keep Investing in One Major Place

The last two offseasons have seen a major, concentrated effort by the Carolina Panthers to repair their defense. The vast majority of the impressive total they have spent under GM Dan Morgan has gone to that side of the ball.

Within that, much of the money spent on defense has gone to the defensive line, and for good reason. In 2024, the Panthers yielded 3,000 rushing yards. Since 2023, they've been one of the worst pass rushes in football.

But despite so much investment, the Panthers are still not in a great spot up front, and they cannot afford to ease up on that now.

Panthers must continue investing in defensive line despite efforts in 2025 and 2026

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Across the defensive line, the vast majority of Carolina Panthers were not on the team in 2024. Even Derrick Brown, who was on the roster, was hurt for 16 of the 17 contests that season. It has been revamped.

The Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III ahead of the 2025 season. They also drafted Nic Scourton and Cam Jackson up front. Ahead of the 2026 season (and draft), they also signed Jaelan Phillips.

Just in terms of free agency money, the Panthers invested $54 million up front with the contracts of Phillips, Brown III, and Wharton. The unit projects to be better in 2026, but it's still unlikely to be an elite sector of this defense.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra agrees. He listed out the top three things left on Carolina's to-do list, and adding to the defensive line was one of them, along with finding another weapon for Bryce Young and upgrading at safety.

It can be argued that the weapon and safety are much more important. Look at mock drafts, most of which have Kenyon Sadiq, Dillon Thieneman, or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren going to the Panthers, for evidence of that.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, the Panthers cannot lose sight of the need up front. They cut A'Shawn Robinson, and he was pretty serviceable for them. Wharton has been ridiculously underwhelming, posting a PFF grade in 2025 (43.0) that is lower than his contract total ($51 million).

Brown is solid, but he's not a major needle-mover, so the Panthers still need to find another piece to use up front. There are, fortunately, several ways to accomplish that goal right now:

Trade for Dexter Lawrence II

Trade for Arik Armstead

Sign Calais Campbell

Sign D.J. Reader

Sign Leonard Floyd

Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Draft Peter Woods

Draft Keldric Faulk

Draft Akheem Mesidor

Draft Gabe Jacas

Draft Lee Hunter

Draft Chris McClellan

Draft Tyler Onyedim

The Panthers have to do something up front. The line is improved, but it's not at the level it could be with one more playmaker. And with another playmaker up front, everything would get easier for those in coverage, making the entire defense a whole lot better.