Panthers Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, Against Packers

It's game day for the Carolina Panthers, who go on the road after a short week and face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This game was supposed to feel different. After back-to-back wins against the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina was starting to build some trust.

Then disaster struck. What was supposed to be a competitive divisional game win against the Buccaneers became the worst performance of the season by a mile. At home, the Panthers lost 43-13, and essentially crumbled at both lines of scrimmage.

If the Panthers are a good football team, then they go into Lambeau and at least make a game out of it, if not steal a win. On Thursday night, the world may find out whether Sunday's performance against the Buccaneers was an outlier or a trend.

The run defense was atrocious, allowing over 250 yards rushing, and the passing block was just as bad, allowing Bryce Young to be pressured on 68% of dropbacks.

Now, just four days later, confidence in this group isn't nearly as high as it was; there are clear deficiencies. That said, here's where the confidence meter, on a scale from 1-10, lands for Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, and more.

Ejiro Evero: 4

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Prior to last week's loss against Tampa Bay, this probably would've been a five or six, but has to drop after an utterly embarrassing defensive performance.

The game plan against a Buccaneers team without Emeka Egbuka and with a returning Baker Mayfield wearing a glove on his throwing hand was obvious: establish the run. Even so, Carolina wasn't prepared at all, and then didn't make adjustments when it was clear that the Bucs were going to stay on the ground.

It's much worse than the Bears game in Week 1, because while the run defense was horrible then, the Bears also have one of football's most dynamic scramblers, Caleb Williams, to account for.

As for Thursday Night Football, Josh Jacobs is returning to the Packers, one of the more reliable running backs in the NFL. Against Carolina's poor run defense, Green Bay could make a point of getting Jacobs going early. If Carolina fails to stop the run against what's been a bad rushing team in Green Bay, then the panic button may be warranted.

Bryce Young: 7

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Bryce Young was horrible on Sunday, there's no denying it, but it's hard for any QB to succeed with so little protection.

Sunday's loss to Tampa is the first time since 2025 that Young has had catastrophic turnovers; otherwise, he's played at a Pro Bowl level. One week won't define what's been an awesome season so far and a clear leap for Young.

So for now, Young doesn't dip too much on the confidence meter; that could change with more turnovers tonight, but thats to be determined. Young may not light up the Packers, but a more efficient performance is expected.

Offensive Line: 3

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Injuries stink, and the Panthers' offensive line is dealing with multiple injuries. Starting at right tackle, Taylor Moton returned against the Eagles, but didn't last two full games. Moton left Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with a fractured fibula, which will likely end his season.

In the interior, left guard Damien Lewis is out for Thursday Night Football with a knee injury, after not practicing during the short week.

On top of two starters going down, Rasheed Walker hasn't been productive at left tackle and is coming off a game where he gave up three sacks alone. The Panthers are lucky they won't have to play against Micah Parsons on Thursday night.

Even without Parsons, Bryce Young could face heavy pressure again.