Panthers Confidence Meter: How Much Confidence Should Fans Have in O-Line and Todd Wash's Defense?

The Carolina Panthers are about to find themselves with little room for error as they hit the midway point of the 2026 season. This Sunday the Saints come to town as the Panthers look to get back on track and stay in the mix for the NFC South title. New Orleans and Carolina both enter this game at 3-5 and will be trying to separate themselves from the other.

The Carolina Panthers are on a three-game losing streak and have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball. The key to the Panthers winning on Sunday will be how well two areas of the team perform.

Offensive Line: 5/10

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has been a major problem for the Carolina Panthers this season. Bryce Young is constantly getting hit and the blocking isn’t consistently good enough for the Panthers’ offense to start to get into a rhythm. This will be a key area for the Panthers against the Saints. Bryce Young's struggles under pressure have highlighted just how important better protection is for Carolina.

The Saints have 23 sacks so far this season. New Orleans will be without center Erik McCoy and offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga for the game against the Panthers, so Carolina’s offensive line should be able to make things easier on the quarterback.

Left guard Damien Lewis was able to practice in full on Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game. Right guard Brady Christensen was officially listed as questionable for the game on Friday, after being listed as questionable earlier in the week.

If the Panthers continue to allow pressure on Young, then the Saints will be able to run away with this game.

Todd Wash’s Defense: 6/10

In addition to the Panthers’ offensive line, the play of the Panthers’ defense under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash must improve in several areas, especially against the run. Carolina's defensive struggles have been a major concern during the team's recent losing streak.

The defense needs to be more physical, force more turnovers and get off the field more. This is another area of the team that has consistently let the Panthers down in recent weeks and needs to be improved.

After winning 23-22 in overtime versus the Cleveland Browns last week, New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough will attempt to build on that success. Meanwhile, Carolina must figure out how to prevent New Orleans from establishing sustained drives.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke is out. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Will Lee III are listed as questionable. Cornerback Mike Jackson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

With the uncertainty in the secondary and at linebacker, Wash will have to find production from the players on the roster. They cannot allow the Saints to run the ball and get third-down conversions. The Panthers' defensive problems against the run are another area that needs attention.

Confidence Level: 5.5/10

The Carolina Panthers have the talent to win this game but need to play better in all phases of the game. The offensive line needs to give Bryce Young more time to throw, and Todd Wash’s defense needs to create challenges for Shough and the Saints offense.

As it stands now, the Panthers are still in the hunt for the NFC South title even after losing three straight games. However, a loss would make it that much more difficult for Carolina to win the division. This is a game the Panthers must win in order to continue to make a push for the playoffs.

My confidence level is 5.5/10. Carolina has enough talent to win this game but they have to play better than they have been in recent weeks and stop making so many mistakes that have cost them games throughout the season.