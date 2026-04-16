Panthers Could Still Have Big Need Despite Offseason Addition of Pro Bowl Defender

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers fielded one of the worst defensive units in league annals. The club wound up giving up 59 offensive touchdowns, 179.8 yards per game on the ground—including 200-plus yards on the ground in each of their final six games. Dave Canales’s club also set a dubious record in surrendering 534 points, the most in a single season in NFL history.

Last offseason, general manager, Dan Morgan did his best to improve the unit He signed several veteran defensive linemen, as well as linebacker Christian Rozeboom away from the Los Angeles Rams. The team did improve when it came to stopping the run and the Panthers gave up 19 fewer offensive touchdowns than they did the previous season.

Panthers’ defense still has some issues to address

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

However, that aforementioned run defense faded late in the season and while it finished was better, it still ranked 20th in the league and allowing 123.3 rushing yards per contest

Last month, Morgan wasted little time addressing this defensive unit once again. He brought in former Dolphins’ first-round pick Jaelan Phillips to hopefully solve the club’s persistent pass-rushing issues. He also added a former first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who is coming off a career season and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2025.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus acknowledges the addition of four-year pro Devin Lloyd in terms of bolstering Carolina’s linebacking corps. However, he feels that that single move may not be enough when it comes to the position.

New Panthers’ ILB Devin Lloyd could use a running mate

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the third quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Even after acquiring one of the league’s foremost linebackers in Lloyd, Carolina needs more pop at the position after ranking no better than 25th in both PFF coverage and run-defense marks last year. Finding a starter next to Lloyd should be high on Dan Morgan’s agenda.”

Here’s a look at the team’s top four inside linebackers from a year ago, all who started at least three games in 2025. Rozeboom led the team with 122 tackles, and Trevin Wallace was seventh on the club with 61 defensive stops. Claudin Cherelus (29) and Krys Barnes (20) also saw their share of action.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of course, a lot of tackles doesn’t necessarily add up to standout play. Via Pro Football Focus, Rozeboom was the service’s No. 74 player at his position this past season—earning a disappointing 48.4 grade. Meanwhile, Wallace’s 2025 grade of 55.9 put him 59th in the linebacker rankings. Finally, the marks for Cherelus (51.5) and Barnes (43.9) were below-average as well.

Barnes remains an unrestricted free agent, while Rozeboom is now a member of the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cherilus started four games in ’25, and Wallace’s two-year NFL career has been plagued by injuries.

Could GM Dan Morgan be seeking more linebacker help?

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Panthers have the 19th overall pick in next week’s draft, and it would be a huge surprise if they addressed the position with a first-round selection. A recent mock had the team adding University of Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday with its second-round choice (51st overall). Or could a veteran such as ageless Bobby Wagner factor here?

Morgan and the Panthers could use a few more pieces to elevate this defense to a higher level. More help at linebacker and a big-play safety would make a huge difference for a team that despite winning a division title this past season still hasn’t posted a winning campaign since 2017.