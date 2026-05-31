UDFA Aaron Hall Already Capturing Attention at Carolina Panthers OTAs
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In 2024, the Carolina Panthers found quite the performer in wide receiver Jalen Coker, who went undrafted and landed a spot with Dave Canales’s club. He comes a strong second half of 2025 in which he scored a touchdown in four of his last six games, including the playoff tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.
This offseason, the Panthers added 13 undrafted free agents to their roster. And general manager Dan Morgan may have struck gold once again with another young player who was overlooked during the seven-round process in late April.
An undrafted rookie defensive lineman is earning attention in Carolina
The team added 6’4”, 297-pound defensive lineman Aaron Hall, one of three rookie defensive linemen Morgan added post-draft. The others are Parker Petersen (Wisconsin) and Tywone Malone (Ohio State). The former Duke University product has certainly caught the eye of the Panthers’ fifth-round pick from a year ago.
This was NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s pre-draft scouting report of the former Blue Devil, who was projected by Zierlein as being either a seventh-round selection or go undrafted—the latter which proved to be accurate.
“One-gapping interior defensive lineman whose short-area quickness fuels his production. Hall has good length but is an average bender with a narrow base. He can get into gaps with slide-and-go movement and moves well chasing runners down the line. He needs to improve his hand usage to be more consistent at the point of attack. He’s a fluid athlete, which plays into his potential as a move rusher…”
Undrafted DT Aaron Hall could have an impact in 2026
Hall saw his playing time increase and production after his first two collegiate seasons. He appeared in just three games in 2021 and 10 contests the following year and combined for a total of 10 tackles and one-half sacks. Over the last three seasons, the two-time team captain amassed a combined 111 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while knocking down four passes in 40 outings.
Obviously, Hall joins a defensive line room that has added a lot of faces these last two offseasons. There’s free agent additions such as Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, as well as 2025 fifth-round pick Cam Jackson and promising 2026 second-round selection Lee Hunter—as well as the other two aforementioned rookie free agents.
DT Aaron Hall could be in the right place at the right time
And one or two of these newcomers may be called upon to fill the gap left by Wharton, whose status for 2026 remains unknown after he underwent neck surgery earlier this month.
Led by six-year standout Derrick Brown, Carolina’s defensive front made some strides after a rough year in 2024—most of that minus Brown. Some of the club’s new faces may be part of more improvement this upcoming season.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.