The 4 Best Tight End Prospects for Panthers Not Named Kenyon Sadiq

It doesn't appear as if the Carolina Panthers are that into Kenyon Sadiq. Mock drafts galore project as much, but the Panthers haven't even held a Zoom meeting with him. When asked about the position, GM Dan Morgan praised the rostered TEs and talked about finding value at the spot later in the draft.

None of it sounds like Sadiq is a real option, although it wouldn't be surprising, and no one truly knows what the Panthers are going to do. But if they're really not in on Sadiq, there are other good options.

Eli Stowers

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eli Stowers is probably the best option aside from Kenyon Sadiq. In fact, there are some analysts who prefer Stowers to Sadiq. They are similar archetypes, as both are freak athletes who are basically wide receivers in tight-end clothing.

Stowers even graded out better than Sadiq in 2025. Sadiq's mindblowing Combine helped his stock, but his 73.8 grade ranked 23rd out of all tight ends, while Stowers' 81.6 was seventh. Stowers might just be better, but he's certainly a better value in round two.

Justin Joly

Similarly, Justin Joly also outgraded Sadiq. His 77.7 PFF grade ranked 10th among all tight ends. The Panthers are certainly intrigued, as they used a top-30 visit on Joly, the NC State product. He also had the fourth-most touchdowns in college football from the tight end spot.

There's nothing more fun than when a local product hits for the pro team, and if the Panthers end up with Joly, it will both help the team improve and energize the fan base that much more. Plus, he's likely to go in the third round, and the Panthers could spend the first two picks elsewhere.

Oscar Delp

The Panthers seem to love Oscar Delp, at least according to draft insider Jordan Reid. We wrote about how taking Delp later on might be smarter than taking Sadiq at all. Reid reported that they're so enamored with him, they're considering a second-round pick on him.

That's a bit much, as most outlets project him as a third or fourth-round prospect, but getting the player you love at a position of need in the fourth round is definitely better than getting Sadiq in the first round.

Michael Trigg

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) lines up | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It wasn't Kenyon Sadiq that led collegiate tight ends in explosive plays, even if that projects to be the Oregon product's bread and buter in the NFL. It was Baylor star Michael Trigg, with 20 big plays during the season.

If the logic is that Sadiq will create explosives for Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense, why not target the player who did that more in college at better value? Trigg is projected to be a fifth-round pick, and that could be a real game-changer.