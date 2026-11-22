The Carolina Panthers were favored at home against the Baltimore Ravens, but you'd never know it by what transpired. One of the weirdest games of the NFL season was strangely very accurate to the Panthers experience. But a win is a win.

Winner: Will Lee

Insane punch out by Will Lee to punch the ball out before Hill crosses the plane pic.twitter.com/HEXeV6Roon — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 22, 2026

Will Lee's physical play continued to lead to some unfortunate penalties, but he had arguably the biggest play of the entire day. Turned around on a long run to the goal line, he punched the ball out of Justice Hill's hands before he scored, forcing a touchback to keep momentum back with the Panthers.

He then forced a second turnover in the fourth quarter by stripping Derrick Henry. Lee also broke up what ended up being the game-ending interception.

Loser: Luke Fortner

It's so unclear why the Panthers won't move on from Luke Fortner. Is Sam Hecht really that bad? Fortner struggled to open run lanes and was little more than a traffic cone in pass protection. Several times, he ruined passing plays by falling into Bryce Young's lap.

Winner: Chuba Hubbard

PANTHERS HISTORY! 🚨



The ONLY players in Carolina Panthers history to record the following through the team's first 10 games of a season:



1,000+ Scrimmage Yards

10+ Touchdowns



Christian McCaffrey

Chuba Hubbard pic.twitter.com/sNIs4ngGA4 — Novig (@Novig) November 22, 2026

Just pencil Chuba Hubbard in as a winner every week. He is playing about as well as any running back in the entire NFL. He is scoring, getting tough yards, and playing through contact behind an offensive line that certainly isn't the best. Today, more of the same.

Loser: Todd Wash

if the closest player to Zay Flowers is a LB, it's going to be a long day for the Panthers defense — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 22, 2026

Declan Doyle had Todd Wash's number on Sunday. The interim defensive coordinator did not have his best day, as Doyle did whatever he wanted with a backup quarterback. The screens that Doyle turned to so many times worked almost every single time, but Wash was helpless to stop them. The poor tackling from Ejiro Evero's tenure returned, too. He had a much better second half, but that's likely more down to talent and the fact that he was facing Jacoby Brissett.

Winner: Trevor Etienne

No Jonathon Brooks, no problem. Trevor Etienne had a huge miscue letting a punt roll to the five, but he made up for it on offense when his number was called. It is possible that he's never looked as good as he did today as a running back.

Loser: Tracy Smith

We keep mentioning Tracy Smith, but that's because the Panthers have inexplicably poor special teams. Today, they allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown after taking the lead and had other special teams miscues. Again.

Winner: Tre Tyus

We mentioned how bad the special teams was again, but that was mostly on coverages and other miscues. On kickoff returns, the Panthers routinely did well. Tre Tyus had a few really nice returns to give the Panthers good field position.

Loser: Zakee Wheatley

Zakee Wheatley has had a terrible game. A true "welcome to the NFL" game for the rookie safety. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) November 22, 2026

Zakee Wheatley has been one of the NFL's best rookies. Today, he struggled. He got beat in coverage, missed tackles, and showed some real growing pains. It was out of character for him, but it really hurt the Panthers.

Winner: Robert Hunt

For good reason, we've been critical of Robert Hunt all year. He has made bad penalties, been blown up by defenders, and just not his usual Pro Bowl self. Today, though, even while exiting with an injury and returning later, he looked a whole lot better. They ran behind him to great success today.

Loser: Malcolm DeWalt

Malcolm DeWalt fumbles a walk-in TD after another LaJohntay Wester muffed punt. It's the second time DeWalt has failed to recover a muff today. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 22, 2026

The Panthers had a golden chance before the half to take the lead. A second muffed punt dropped right into Malcolm DeWalt's hands, but he tried to pick it up and run (which isn't even allowed) instead of falling on it. That is a monstrous miscue that cost the Panthers a pristine scoring chance.

this DeWalt guy might be the worst special teams player I've ever seen — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 22, 2026

He's lucky his first miscue didn't hurt the Panthers, but this one really did. DeWalt also made a huge mistake on the kickoff return touchdown. To make matters worse, he downed a punt at the one... while his foot was on the line. That is an enormous mistake.

Winner: Princely Umanmielen

Princely Umanmielen had his breakout game today. He's been solid all year, but the Panthers didn't get as much from Jaelan Phillips as last week, so Umanmielen had to pick up the load. He did well, recording a couple of enormous sacks.

Winner: Tyrel Dodson

We mentioned Will Lee making the game-sealing tip, but it was Tyrel Dodson who came down with the actual interception. He was also all over the place making tackles, and he was only starting because Bobby Okereke is hurt again.