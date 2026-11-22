7 Winners and 5 Losers from Panthers' Tightly Contested Win Over Ravens
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The Carolina Panthers were favored at home against the Baltimore Ravens, but you'd never know it by what transpired. One of the weirdest games of the NFL season was strangely very accurate to the Panthers experience. But a win is a win.
Winner: Will Lee
Will Lee's physical play continued to lead to some unfortunate penalties, but he had arguably the biggest play of the entire day. Turned around on a long run to the goal line, he punched the ball out of Justice Hill's hands before he scored, forcing a touchback to keep momentum back with the Panthers.
He then forced a second turnover in the fourth quarter by stripping Derrick Henry. Lee also broke up what ended up being the game-ending interception.
Loser: Luke Fortner
It's so unclear why the Panthers won't move on from Luke Fortner. Is Sam Hecht really that bad? Fortner struggled to open run lanes and was little more than a traffic cone in pass protection. Several times, he ruined passing plays by falling into Bryce Young's lap.
Winner: Chuba Hubbard
Just pencil Chuba Hubbard in as a winner every week. He is playing about as well as any running back in the entire NFL. He is scoring, getting tough yards, and playing through contact behind an offensive line that certainly isn't the best. Today, more of the same.
Loser: Todd Wash
Declan Doyle had Todd Wash's number on Sunday. The interim defensive coordinator did not have his best day, as Doyle did whatever he wanted with a backup quarterback. The screens that Doyle turned to so many times worked almost every single time, but Wash was helpless to stop them. The poor tackling from Ejiro Evero's tenure returned, too. He had a much better second half, but that's likely more down to talent and the fact that he was facing Jacoby Brissett.
Winner: Trevor Etienne
No Jonathon Brooks, no problem. Trevor Etienne had a huge miscue letting a punt roll to the five, but he made up for it on offense when his number was called. It is possible that he's never looked as good as he did today as a running back.
Loser: Tracy Smith
We keep mentioning Tracy Smith, but that's because the Panthers have inexplicably poor special teams. Today, they allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown after taking the lead and had other special teams miscues. Again.
Winner: Tre Tyus
We mentioned how bad the special teams was again, but that was mostly on coverages and other miscues. On kickoff returns, the Panthers routinely did well. Tre Tyus had a few really nice returns to give the Panthers good field position.
Loser: Zakee Wheatley
Zakee Wheatley has been one of the NFL's best rookies. Today, he struggled. He got beat in coverage, missed tackles, and showed some real growing pains. It was out of character for him, but it really hurt the Panthers.
Winner: Robert Hunt
For good reason, we've been critical of Robert Hunt all year. He has made bad penalties, been blown up by defenders, and just not his usual Pro Bowl self. Today, though, even while exiting with an injury and returning later, he looked a whole lot better. They ran behind him to great success today.
Loser: Malcolm DeWalt
The Panthers had a golden chance before the half to take the lead. A second muffed punt dropped right into Malcolm DeWalt's hands, but he tried to pick it up and run (which isn't even allowed) instead of falling on it. That is a monstrous miscue that cost the Panthers a pristine scoring chance.
He's lucky his first miscue didn't hurt the Panthers, but this one really did. DeWalt also made a huge mistake on the kickoff return touchdown. To make matters worse, he downed a punt at the one... while his foot was on the line. That is an enormous mistake.
Winner: Princely Umanmielen
Princely Umanmielen had his breakout game today. He's been solid all year, but the Panthers didn't get as much from Jaelan Phillips as last week, so Umanmielen had to pick up the load. He did well, recording a couple of enormous sacks.
Winner: Tyrel Dodson
We mentioned Will Lee making the game-sealing tip, but it was Tyrel Dodson who came down with the actual interception. He was also all over the place making tackles, and he was only starting because Bobby Okereke is hurt again.
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.