The Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and they're bringing Derrick Henry with them. Ordinarily, that might pose a huge threat to the Carolina Panthers this week.

The Panthers give up the 10th-most rushing yards per game, and they're prone to letting people run all over them. They have two games surrendering 250 rushing yards or more. The Chicago Bears nearly had 300 in Week 1.

That doesn't inspire confidence for the Panthers, but there are a few reasons no one should be overly concerned about this week's matchup.

The Panthers don't need to be afraid of Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are the Panthers worried about Jacoby Brissett? That is highly unlikely, which means that they can stack the box against Derrick Henry more often than not. The Panthers have a strategic advantage there.

The winless Los Angeles Chargers just held the Henry-led rushing attack to 16 yards. It is the third-fewest in a game in NFL history, and the Panthers are a much better team than the Chargers.

CBS Sports' John Breech pointed out that without Lamar Jackson, Henry has 81 touches for 246 yards. His 3.0 average per touch in five games is the lowest for any player in a five-game span. Ever.

Without Jackson, Henry looks very human. And the Panthers likely aren't worried about human running backs. Despite getting Trevor Etienne back and having Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints ran for 49 yards.

Under Todd Wash, the Panthers have a much stronger run defense. In the two games since Ejiro Evero's firing, the Panthers have allowed 136 yards combined on the ground. Opponents are averaging 2.72 yards per attempt against this new-look defense.

Jaelan Phillips is back, too. That would normally be bad news for Jacoby Brissett, and it is. But it's also bad news for Derrick Henry. Phillips was the second-highest graded run defender in the NFL in Week 10.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He sets the edge better than most Panthers OLBs, and he forces running backs to either get past him (which they're not) or cut back inside to Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, and others. It's a winning formula. So far, it's worked out impossibly well.

If you look at fantasy, Henry has a strong projection, and the Panthers are marked as a green matchup. That is skewed, and it's misleading. The Panthers probably have the advantage here, and Henry shouldn't strike fear into their hearts like he once did.