Panthers Could Supercharge Offense With One Key Dolphins Trade

The Carolina Panthers are a football team that wants to run the football. For one thing, it is their strength, and it takes the pressure off of Bryce Young, who has been a little bit hot-and-cold in the NFL.

For another, it's the thing Dave Canales believes will help develop Young most effectively. Keeping the team in manageable downs is good for young quarterbacks, according to the coach, so the Panthers have adopted that identity.

There's just one minor issue. Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks aren't exactly a game-changing duo. Hubbard was very good in 2024, but he regressed in 2025. Brooks has now torn the same ACL twice in just over a year and has appeared in three contests in his first two NFL seasons.

There's a reason the Panthers were linked to RB upgrades with Rico Dowdle on the way out, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. Nothing ever materialized except signing AJ Dillon, who may not even make it to Week 1 on the roster.

But that doesn't mean the Panthers should stop looking at possible upgrades to help supercharge their offense and give Bryce Young more help. To that end, a possible De'Von Achane trade would make a whole lot of sense.

Panthers should trade for De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Few running backs in the NFL are as good as De'Von Achane. So, if a trade does happen, it will be quite costly. But it would give the Panthers one of the best running back rooms in the NFL and a weapon unlike many others.

He's an effective runner, which is what the Panthers need. He's also a nice change of pace from Chuba Hubbard, which is what Rico Dowdle really wasn't. Achane is also a great receiving back, which the Panthers do not have. He was fourth in the NFL in RB receiving yards in 16 games last year.

New Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan shut down trade rumors, but he also did that before eventually trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. They're clearly tearing it down, so a healthy trade package could certainly convince them to move Achane, too.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote about it, "The Dolphins aren't likely to get a first-rounder for Achane, but they could get a package of picks and a player in return for the Pro Bowl ball-carrier."

The Panthers could package Brooks, the 83rd pick in this year's draft, and a 2026 fourth-round pick to get it done. Achane is good, but running backs are among the least valuable positions in the entire sport.

Moton didn't mention the Panthers as a possible landing spot for Achane, but they could be. They love running the ball. They want to get Bryce Young another weapon. They've been aggressive this offseason. It all would make an Achane deal pretty unsurprising.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) warms up before a game | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Achane would give the Panthers what the Detroit Lions had. Chuba Hubbard would be the bruising David Montgomery player, and Achane would be their Jahmyr Gibbs, the speedster who excels as a receiving threat.

It would be costly, but imagine an offense with Hubbard and Achane in the backfield and Tetairoa McMillan out wide. The Panthers haven't had such a strong unit in quite some time, and it might be well worth the cost.