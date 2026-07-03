Panthers’ Duo of Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker Deserves Way More Love

The Carolina Panthers’ passing attack was much-improved this past season due to the steady development of quarterback Bryce Young, the second-half emergence of former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, and the NFL debut of former University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Tmac and the T is for Touchdown



Tetairoa McMillan x #ProBowlVote



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/fN5tchb342 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2025

The latter led Dave Canales’s club with 70 catches, 1,014 receiving yards, and seven TD receptions. Consider that in 2024, Xavier Legette totaled a team-high 49 grabs, while veteran Adam Thielen led the way with 615 receiving yards and just five TD catches. Progress indeed.

Panthers’ WRs Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker made their mark in 2025

JALEN COKER TOUCHDOWN



PANTHERS LEAD THE RAMS 31-27 pic.twitter.com/nXPACRKtPh — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 11, 2026

As for Coker, he missed the first six games in 2025, finally settled in, and came on strong in Carolina’s final five games and the playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. In his final six performances of the season, the former Holy Cross standout caught 28 passes for 378 yards (13.5 average) and reached the end zone four times. That includes his nine receptions for 134 yards and one TD in the wild card setback to the Rams.

In those same contests, McMillan totaled 19 receptions for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That means the wideout law firm of Coker and McMillan combined for 47 grabs, 690 yards and a half-dozen TDs over that span.

Where is the Panthers’ wideout duo of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker?

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What’s the point? Well, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently ranked the top wide receiving duos in the National Football League. The top spot is owned by the Cincinnati Bengals’ pairing of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, hardly a shock. They are followed by the Dallas Cowboys’ two-step of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, then the Los Angeles Rams’ tandem of Puca Kukua and Davante Adams.

All told, Dubin ranks the Top 8 combos, then gave 10 other duos “honorable(-ish) mentions.” That’s a total of 18 clubs, which is more than half of the league. And not a sign of Carolina’s McMillan and Coker.

NFL wide receiving duo rankings a bit confusing

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Yes, to each his own. But what made the list a little perplexing was some of those tandems have yet to play a down with new teams. At No. 6 are Denver’s Cortland Sutton and former Dolphins’ wideout Jaylen Waddle, acquired via trade this offseason. One notch below, there’s New England’s A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Both are new to the defending AFC champions—the former thanks to a trade with the Eagles and the latter courtesy of the Packers via free agency.

It’s also worth noting that there are two NFC South rivals that received honorable mention status ahead of the Panthers. While the Buccaneers’ duo of Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka makes sense, there’s also the Saints’ combo of Chris Olave and Jordan Tyson—the latter the eighth overall pick in April’s draft who obviously hasn’t played in an NFL game yet.

Perplexing indeed. And perhaps a little motivation for Carolina’s up and coming receiving duo should they get wind of this list.