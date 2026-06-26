Panthers' QB Bryce Young's Supporting Cast Receives Highly Disappointing Ranking

It’s safe to say that ESPN‘s Bill Barnwell hasn’t thought much of the Carolina Panthers’ skill position room in recent years. And that remains the case for the upcoming 2026 season via the release of his annual league rankings when it comes to a club’s running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.

Let’s put a positive spin here. Entering 2025, Barnwell had Dave Canales’s club ranked next-to-last in this department ahead of only the Tennessee Titans. With 2026 on the horizon, Carolina has jumped up three spots and sit at No. 28—which means the bottom five of the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers are still short a few offensive playmakers

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“The Panthers got most of what they were hoping for from 2025 eighth pick Tetairoa McMillan,” explained Barnwell, “whose athleticism translated in separating from and running past even high-end cornerbacks for touchdowns. And Jalen Coker started the season on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, but his line from Week 11 onward prorates to just short of a 1,000-yard full season…”

McMillan started every game for the team in his debut campaign, leading the club with 70 catches, 1,014 receiving yards, and seven TD grabs. Coker came on strong down the stretch and was huge in the playoff loss to the Rams.

Jalen Coker with a 52-yard catch and run!



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In his final six overall outings, the former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross caught 28 passes for 378 yards and reached the end zone four times. This duo certainly bears watching.

Dave Canales’s offense has question marks at running back and tight end

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts with tight end Tommy Tremble (82) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That’s the good news. As for the backfield, tight ends, and a certain two-year wideout? “Chuba Hubbard lost his RB1 job around midseason to Rico Dowdle,” added Barnwell, “and wasn't able to overcome the offensive line injury issues. We never saw Jonathon Brooks, who now takes over as the second back in the Carolina rotation. And 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette ranked 110th in yards per route run. The Panthers also ranked 30th in receiving yards from their tight ends.”

Again, in terms of Barnwell’s assessments, the offensive shortcomings are not an overnight problem. The Panthers ranked 28th in the league in this area entering 2024, next-to-last in the NFL prior to 2023, and 18th in ’22. You have to go back to 2021 (7th) to find the last time this team earned a Top 10 ranking when it comes to their running back, wideout, and tight end rooms.

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However, if McMillan and Coker continue to grow as a duo, 2026 third-round pick Chris Brazzell II becomes a reliable deep threat from the get-go, and Hubbard recaptures his 2024 form when he rolled up 1,366 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns—both career bests—it could be a whole different story grade-wise when it comes to improving quarterback Bryce Young’s supporting cast a year from now.