Panthers Shouldn't Panic After Week 1, but They Should Be Embarrassed

There really isn't any way to sugarcoat what happened to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Giving up 59 points and 552 yards in a season opener is embarrassing.

It was an especially disappointing start for a Panthers team coming off an NFC South championship. There was plenty of excitement surrounding this team heading into the season, but instead, Carolina opened the year with a defensive performance that raised a lot more questions than answers.

As ugly as Sunday's loss was, it was still one game. The Panthers are 0-1 with 16 games left, and there were some encouraging things that came out of the loss.

Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns, while the offense put 37 points on the board. None of that takes away from what happened defensively. Carolina struggled to get off the field, couldn't slow down Chicago's running game, and never really found an answer once the Bears got rolling.

There is a big difference between being concerned and panicking after one game. The Panthers have plenty to clean up after Sunday, but one ugly loss doesn't have to define their season.

It's one game, not the whole season

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales celebrates with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The NFL season is 17 games, so Panthers fans should refrain from pushing the panic button. There were still some reasons to be optimistic. Young's showing was very good. While it wasn't perfect, he played well enough to give the Panthers a shot at winning.

Tetairoa McMillan also showed there doesn't appear to be a sophomore slump. He looked every bit as good as he did last season, and Jalen Coker showed he can be a legitimate No. 2 option. Coker finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears had a hard time covering him all day.

History has shown plenty of times that one bad game doesn't have to derail an entire season. The Kansas City Chiefs lost their season opener to the Detroit Lions in 2023 before finishing 11-6 and eventually winning the Super Bowl.

An even better example might be the 2014 New England Patriots. They were embarrassed 41-14 by Kansas City in Week 4, but responded by winning seven straight games, finishing the regular season 12-4, and going on to win the Super Bowl.

Obviously, nobody is saying the Panthers are going to follow the same path as those teams. That's not the point. Good teams have bad games, and sometimes they have really bad ones. What matters is whether Sunday becomes a sign of a bigger problem or ends up being one ugly afternoon in a long season.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't reasons to be concerned. Ben Johnson talked about wanting to set the single-season scoring record going into this season, but I don't think anyone expected the Panthers to help his cause this much in Week 1. Giving up almost 300 rushing yards is absurd, and it's hard to win football games when a defense gets pushed around like that.

The Panthers spent some big money during the offseason to improve that defense, which makes this type of outing even more disappointing. This is where the embarrassment should come in. There are some obvious holes in Carolina's defense that need to be addressed.

While it is a long season, it would be in the Panthers' best interest to address those problems now and get back on track. The good news is that nobody in the NFC South came away with a win.

All the other teams in the division lost. So while Carolina showed there are plenty of reasons for concern, the Panthers didn't lose any ground in the division. Everything they wanted to accomplish before the season is still in front of them.

The response matters more than the loss

The Panthers can't undo what happened Sunday. There is no way to turn back the clock on this game, but how they respond to that adversity is what really matters. Now they have complete game film to look at, not just preseason tape or scrimmages. It will be up to the staff to review what went wrong Sunday and come up with a plan to fix it.

They will need to show that this game was just a blip on the radar and not an area of concern for the remainder of the season. History has shown that teams can struggle in Week 1 and still make memorable runs. The Panthers need to have a short-term memory and not hold on to this loss. Instead, they can use it as fuel for the next game and continue trying to build something special.