Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections for Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan & More

This week, the Carolina Panthers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a game that should be of interest to many fantasy football players.

The Panthers are coming off a 26-21 loss to the Broncos in Week 9, in which Bryce Young had one of his better games of the season. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Saints have given up a lot of yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, so Young could have a big game this week.

Carolina’s offense features a number of players who can be of value to fantasy owners in Week 10, including Tetairoa McMillan, Chuba Hubbard and Darren Waller.

Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Projections

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After throwing three touchdowns against the Broncos last week, Young could have another big game against the Saints.

Carolina’s offense is going to need to protect Young better than it has in the past, but the Saints have struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Young could have time to get the ball to his receivers in order to put up some numbers.

McMillan is also expected to have a big game for the Panthers’ passing attack. McMillan has been one of Young’s main targets this season, and the Panthers are going to need him to make plays in order to win this game.

The Almanac’s Week 10 fantasy projections have Young throwing for 257 yards and 1.8 touchdowns. McMillan is projected to catch approximately five passes for 68 yards.

The Saints are struggling to stop teams from throwing on them this season, which could mean big games for both Young and McMillan. They could be good fantasy options at quarterback and wide receiver for owners in need of help at those positions.

Bryce Young projection: 257 passing yards, 1.8 passing touchdowns, 18.6 projected DraftKings fantasy points.

Tetairoa McMillan projection: 5.1 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 14.9 projected DraftKings fantasy points.

Chuba Hubbard and Other Panthers Fantasy Options

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard has been an important part of Carolina's offense this season, and the Saints have struggled to stop the run this year, so he could have another solid game.

The Saints have given up a lot of yards to opposing running backs this season, and Hubbard has been getting plenty of carries as well as some catches out of the backfield. He could have another big game on Sunday.

Jalen Coker is another Panthers receiver who could provide some value in fantasy lineups. He is projected to catch approximately four passes for 51 yards against New Orleans.

While McMillan is projected to have a better game than Coker, the wide receiver could be a solid fantasy option for those in need of a receiver. He has been getting plenty of looks in Carolina’s passing game, but the team has several other receivers on the roster as well.

Darren Waller had a big game against the Denver Broncos last week, catching eight passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints have given up some yards to opposing tight ends this season, and Waller’s projected stats are approximately three receptions for 35 yards. He could still have some opportunities to score in the passing game.

The Panthers will be looking to build on last week's offensive performance against Denver, and Young, McMillan and Hubbard could be among Carolina's better fantasy options this weekend.

Chuba Hubbard projection: 15 carries, 69 rushing yards, 3.3 receptions, 16.7 projected DraftKings fantasy points.

Jalen Coker projection: 4.2 receptions, 51 receiving yards, 11.7 projected DraftKings fantasy points.

Darren Waller projection: 2.7 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 8.1 projected DraftKings fantasy points.