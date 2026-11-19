The Carolina Panthers would love to do two things: get on a winning streak and get back to .500. In doing so, they'd also remain at the top of the NFC South. After beating the New Orleans Saints, that is all on the table.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming to town without Lamar Jackson and fresh off a crushing defeat to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. The Panthers have a good opportunity here, but only if they aren't looking ahead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week after.

What do the experts think will happen?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) reacts after getting hit | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco rarely picks the Panthers. He picked them to beat the Buccaneers, and he was badly wrong. Other than that, last week vs. the Saints was the only other time he's gone their way. He's doing it again, picking them to get a 23-22 win at home.

"Both of these teams are in desperation mode when it comes to needing victories for the postseason. The Ravens lost at home Monday night to the previously winless Chargers and now have to head out on the road on a short week. That's tough. The Panthers played better defense last week against the Saints, which will help them here. Carolina wins it late, but it's close," he wrote.

His CBS colleague, John Breech, disagrees, taking the Ravens by a field goal. SI's Iain MacMillan is taking the Panthers not only to win, but to cover the 2.5-point spread.

"The Panthers aren't elite in any area, but they aren't bad in any area either, ranking 12th in EPA per play and 17th in opponent EPA per play. The Ravens come in at slightly worse in most metrics, and now they have to hit the road on a short week," he wrote. "That's enough for me to take Carolina as a 2.5-point home favorite."

Here's how the rest of SI is picking:

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Panthers

Matt Verderame: Panthers

Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Peter Dewey: Panthers

Covers' C Jackson Cowart is taking the Panthers, 27-21. ""Carolina allowed just 131 rushing yards on 50 carries across its last two games. The Ravens, meanwhile, managed only 16 rushing yards in Monday's 23–20 loss to the Chargers. A short week leaves little time to repair that imbalance before another road test," he wrote.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia incomprehensibly said there's little difference between Bryce Young and Jacoby Brissett, but he's ultimately picking the Panthers to win by three thanks to a "more solidified" team.

The Athletic's Nick Kostos is taking the Panthers to cover. "Ultimately, I trust the Panthers more than I do the Ravens. I expect Bryce Young to make some plays in the fourth quarter to secure a close home victory," he wrote.

Obviously, people like the Panthers in this one. But the margins are almost always slim. Most people believe this will be decided by a field goal, potentially the inconsistent leg of Ryan Fitzgerald. So while these two teams are seemingly heading in opposite directions, the Panthers must bring their A game.