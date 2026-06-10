How the Panthers Have Repeatedly Failed Bryce Young Since 2023

The Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young, and it was immediately evident that they did not have anything on offense to help him, from the coaching staff down to the roster. The offensive line was awful, as were the weapons.

Since then, things have improved. But over the last three years, Young ranks first in a stat that reflects really poorly on the offensive line and reveals how the Panthers have failed him over the years.

Bryce Young's quick pressure stat represents a failure by the Panthers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) puts pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Bryce Young leads the NFL in quick pressure percentage over the last three seasons. More than any QB in the NFL, the Panthers' signal-caller has seen an immediate defender in his face on dropbacks.

QBs who've faced the highest rate of quick pressure (<2.5 seconds) over the past 3 seasons



[min. 800 dropbacks]



1. Bryce Young - 20.5%

2. Justin Fields - 20.3%

3. Russell Wilson - 20.2%

4. Daniel Jones - 20.1%

5. Drake Maye - 19.7%

6. Geno Smith - 19.3%

7. Josh Allen - 18.9%

8.… pic.twitter.com/YUNM9GRVfG — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) June 9, 2026

The quarterbacks in this group are of a wide range in quality, so it's not as if this can reasonably be blamed on Young. He's in a tier with Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Geno Smith (who was only bad in 2025), Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow. That's a pretty good group.

Plus, allowing pressures is one thing, and it could sometimes be the fault of the quarterback for processing poorly (which Young doesn't do), holding the ball too long (which Young doesn't do), or not navigating the pocket well (which... you guessed it).

For the most part, this is the fault of the offensive line. Yes, a quarterback can sometimes check into the wrong protections or audible into the wrong plays, but the vast majority of the time, it's that a player just didn't block well.

So the vast majority of the league-leading quick pressures that Young has faced in his three years are not his fault; they're the failing of the offensive line and the Panthers as a whole for not protecting him very well.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That is undoubtedly inflated by an awful rookie season, but overall, the protection just hasn't been there for Young in three seasons. It is difficult to do much with quick pressures.

Young is very good at avoiding pressure and generating positive plays, but that is much harder to do when the receivers haven't gotten out of their breaks and rushers are already in his face.

The Panthers haven't given Young good weapons over the last three years, and they've struggled to protect him, too. He's also taken the third-most sacks in the NFL since 2023, which includes seven missed games.

The Panthers finally spent premium draft capital as well as free agency money to bolster Young's offensive line, and it could finally lead to the breakout we've all been waiting for. If Young did fine with immediate pressure pretty often, imagine what he could do with consistent time in the pocket.