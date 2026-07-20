3 Things That Will Define Bryce Young's Fourth Season

A pivotal season, to say the least, for Bryce Young. Year four of Young's tenure with the Carolina Panthers will be a huge test, not only for how good Carolina can be, but for how the rest of his career could play out. There's an elephant in the room for Young this year that will lurk over him and add even more pressure.

That elephant is the potential long-term contract extension that Young can earn this season. The Panthers exercised Young's fifth-year option after the 2025 season.

GM Dan Morgan and the rest of the Panthers staff have spoken about their confidence they have in Young, but there's clearly more that needs to happen before a huge extension is earned. Here are three factors that will define Young's fourth season.

Consistent Level of Play, Not Just Great Crunch Time Production

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bright spots of Young's last two seasons is how well he's played in clutch situations and from behind. It's certainly encouraging that Young doesn't shy away from big moments and high-pressure situations, but there's another side to that.

If it were up to the Panthers and to Young, Carolina wouldn't be in as many crunch-time situations or come-back-from-behind scenarios throughout the season. Young has to be more consistent overall, and part of that is starting games off better. The Panthers had three come-from-behind wins last season.

Capitilizing On A Better Supporting Cast

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Another reason that Young will enter this season with a ton of pressure is that Carolina has built a complete roster around him. The defense on paper is the best that the Panthers have had since Young was drafted and potentially the best in the NFC South.

While Bryce Young isn't directly contributing to the defense, he can benefit from it, and take advantage of it. A good defense makes an offense even better, giving them shorter fields and less pressure to carry the load.

The defense is elevated, but the offense around Young should be better as well. The offensive line should either stay solid or improve further, with new additions at left tackle in Rasheed Walker, and at center with Luke Fortner.

Young also has a healthy Jalen Coker to start the season. Coker was phenomenal to end the 2025 campaign. In the final six games of the season, including the Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Coker was on a 1200 receiving yard pace.

If Coker stays healthy, next to McMillan, who already looks elite, this receiving core could shock the league. That being said, it still all starts with the quarterback.

Limiting Back Breaking Mistakes

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There are still knocks on Young, things he has to improve on this season. The most glaring issue throughout his career has been turnover issues, putting the ball in harm's way.

Last season, Young threw 11 interceptions; that number needs to drop unless he's also throwing 35 touchdowns, and not just 23.

If Young is still throwing for fewer than 30 touchdowns, then the interception total has to be under 10 for this offense to be more efficient.