Panthers Fairly Urged to Avoid Drafting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Early On

If the Carolina Panthers opt to use their first-round pick later this week on a defensive player for the first time since 2021, general manager Dan Morgan would likely utilize the 19th overall selection on a big-play safety.

The team did address the position in numerous ways last offseason. Morgan inked former Raiders’ thumper Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year contract, and also used a fourth-round pick in 2025 on Ohio State Buckeye Lathon Ransom. The former finished third on the team with 103 tackles.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) for a ten-yard loss during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There have been two safeties mentioned as possible first-round selections in numerous NFL mock drafts: University of Oregon standout Dillon Thieneman and University of Toledo prospect Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. When it comes to the reigning NFC South champions, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report makes an excellent point when it passing on one of those performers.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren may not be an ideal fit for the Panthers

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“McNeil-Warren does his best work as a box safety. He’s a physical, tone-setting safety who isn’t afraid to stick his face in the fan and make tough plays. His ability to play as a single-high safety in the league requires a little more projection. PFF alignment data shows that McNeil-Warren overwhelmingly played in the box for the Rockets. There’s a little too much overlap between McNeil-Warren and Tre’von Moehrig for the pick to make sense…”

While Moehrig was Pro Football Focus’ No. 54 safety this past season, he was a much-more respectful 36th vs. the run when it came to his position. Keep in mind that the Panthers’ defense was dead last in the league against the run, allowing a horrendous 179.8 yards per game. Adding Moehrig certainly made a difference as Ejiro Evero’s unit improved that number to 123.3 yards per game rushing this past season.

Panthers seek to upgrade the free safety position

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) celebrates after Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) (not pictured) intercepted a pass to score a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, veteran safety Nick Scott was a 17-game starter for Dave Canales’s club this past season, and finished second on the club with 109 defensive stops. He finished with one pick, one fumble recovery, and totaled only three passes defensed. Simply put, Carolina needs more big plays from this spot. Scott did re-sign with the Panthers late last month via a one-year contract, but there’s little doubt an upgrade is needed here.

To be clear, McNeil-Warren is a talented performer and likely a first-round selection on Thursday night. When it comes to Canales’s club and Evero’s defensive unit, Ballentine makes it clear that the 6’3 1/2”, 201-pound defender may not be the ideal fit for a club that already employs a five-year strong safety who has filled a need a year ago.