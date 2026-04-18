NFL Mocks Have Panthers Drafting Oregon Duck in First Round; Is It The Right One?

There’s less than a week remaining before the league holds its latest annual selection meeting, also known as the NFL draft. There have been months of speculation and guessing, aka mock drafts.

When it comes to the Carolina Panthers and what analysts have discussed and predicted over the last few months in terms of their first-round pick, the focus has gone from edge and tackle, to tight end and safety.

This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan inked pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, late of the Philadelphia Eagles, to a four-year deal. He then added former Green Bay Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker to an economical one-year contract.

Lately, there’s been more talk about the need at safety, and whether a talented tight end could fall into Morgan’s lap with the 19th overall pick.

What will the Carolina Panthers do with the 19th overall selection?

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here is a sample of six predictions by NFL analysts when it comes to the Panthers’ first-round selection. Four of the six writers have Carolina leaning safety, with three opting for a fast-rising University of Oregon defender. All told, only one analyst has Dave Canales’s club not taking a prospect from Eugene. Intriguing indeed.

Adam Rank, NFL.com: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Dillon Thieneman

Mike Band, NFL Network, TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Dillon Thieneman

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN, S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report: Kenyon Sadiq

S Dillon Thieneman would be a huge addition to the Carolina defense

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brugler is one of the three analysts that likes the former Oregon defensive back. “As Carolina continues to build its defense, Thieneman has the versatility that will speak to general manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers coaches. He would upgrade both the coverage and run defense from day one.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On the other hand, B/R’s Gagnon favors Thieneman’s teammate, who comes off a season in which he totaled 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. “This is about building more around Bryce Young,” explained Gagnon, “with the line generally shored up and the receiver position relatively stable. The Panthers have a void at tight end, and Sadiq is a mid-first-round talent who can do anything you want at that position.”

Panthers still have big needs despite winning the NFC South in 2025

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the field in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 8-9 Panthers are coming off their first playoff campaign since 2017, and that also still happens to the last time the team finished with a winning record. Carolina certainly made some strides in Canales’s second campaign, but the reigning NFC South champions also finished 2025 (including playoffs) on a three-game losing streak.

So do the Panthers opt for defense in the first round for the first time since selecting cornerback Jaycee Horn in 2021? Or will Morgan opt for Sadiq, marking the first time the franchise has ever chosen a tight end in the first round?

To quote the Willie Wonka: “The suspense is terrible...I hope it'll last.”