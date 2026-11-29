The Carolina Panthers don’t play until Monday night, but Sunday’s NFL action will have a big impact on the NFC South.

The Carolina Panthers are sitting at 5-5 after 11 weeks of the 2026 season. They have a two-game lead over the rest of the NFC South, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints all sitting at 3-7.

The first two games on Sunday’s schedule are of some interest to the Panthers and their fans.

Falcons, Saints Both Have Important Matchups

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) makes a tackle on Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. on Sunday on FOX. The Falcons are coming off three straight losses, and the Vikings are fighting to stay in the NFC playoff hunt.

For Panthers fans, you want the Minnesota Vikings to beat the Atlanta Falcons. If the Falcons lose, Carolina will extend its lead over them to two and a half games before playing on Monday night.

The New Orleans Saints will also play at 1 p.m. ET as they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Saints are coming off a tough loss as well and are tied with the Falcons and Buccaneers at 3-7.

Support the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. If the Saints lose, the Carolina Panthers will maintain their lead in the NFC South without even playing on Sunday.

Panthers Can Create More Separation Monday Night

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) pressures in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFC South: Carolina Panthers (5-5) lead the NFC South, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7), the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) and the New Orleans Saints (3-7) all tied for second.

The Panthers have already won their Week 11 game, a 35-33 thriller against the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers will take on the Buccaneers Monday night in a key NFC South matchup.

The Panthers, with a win, would move to 6-5 on the season and have a three-game lead over the Buccaneers. It would also put pressure on the Falcons and the Saints to win as the season heads into December.

Tampa Bay previously defeated Carolina 43-13, so the Panthers will look to exact revenge in the rematch.

Carolina fans can follow this guide for Sunday’s games: Root for Minnesota to beat Atlanta and for Cincinnati to beat New Orleans. Then, on Monday night, watch the Panthers take on the Buccaneers and look to make it a three-game lead in the NFC South.