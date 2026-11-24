The Carolina Panthers created some separation on Sunday, beating the Baltimore Ravens 35-33 in a wild back-and-forth game. The game featured seven lead changes, muffed punts, turnovers on both sides, and yet both offenses were awesome.

Stepping away from the game itself, this was the Panthers' biggest win of the season. That may sound weird, considering they beat the 4-6 Baltimore Ravens with no Lamar Jackson, but the division is firmly Carolina's at present.

With the win, Carolina takes a two-game lead at first place in the NFC South. The Panthers were the only team to win on Sunday; the Saints lost to the Chicago Bears, and the Buccaneers lost to the Detroit Lions.

It's a perfect weekend for the Panthers, and before the game, head coach Dave Canales emphasized the importance of a Week 11 win was.

"I wanted the guys to be comfortable in this position so they could say, 'Hey, when you have a chance to start to create some distance, how do we respond to that?' And, uh, just to create that, you know, little added pressure."

Now that Carolina has come through and responded as Canales wanted, their playoff outlook has completely changed.

Panthers in Prime Position for the No. 4 Seed, but Must Win Monday

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The Athletic updates its NFL playoff simulator as the season progresses. After Week 11, the Panthers now have a 40% chance of securing the No. 4 seed and hosting a wild-card game, as they did last season. Right below the Panthers are the Buccaneers and Falcons, sitting at 28% and 10%

Furthermore, the No. 3 seed is still in play. The playoff simulator has Carolina sitting at 13% for the No. 3 seed, second behind the New York Giants at 56%, and deservingly so because the Giants are in almost as bad a division as Carolina and picked up a huge win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

None of this means the Panthers are objectively good; they're not right now. Carolina is inconsistent and has a horrible defense. That said, the rest of the NFC South is just as inconsistent, and has just as bad of flaws as Carolina's defense.

Carolina faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road this week; it's the season's most important game of the season and could create an even bigger lead in the NFC South title race. Carolina got walloped by the Buccaneers in Week 7, losing 43-13, with Baker Mayfield completing 7 passes for 64 yards.

Monday night's game against Tampa will potentially be what gets Carolina into the playoffs or not.