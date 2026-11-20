The Carolina Panthers head back home to Bank of America Stadium in Week 11 for a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after a Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Last week, the Carolina Panthers pulled off a huge win over the New Orleans Saints, 20-17. While running back Chuba Hubbard had a huge game, quarterback Bryce Young had a rather quiet afternoon along with several of the Panthers’ top receivers. Now that the Panthers are returning home to Bank of America Stadium for a Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, fantasy football owners have some questions for several players on the Panthers’ roster. Can Hubbard have another huge game? Can Young have a better game through the air?

These are the top fantasy football options on the Panthers’ roster and what you can expect from them in Week 11, using standard quarterback scoring and PPR scoring for the other positions. Fantasy managers can also check out Carolina's Week 10 fantasy football start-or-sit breakdown for more insight into the team's top options.

Projected Output for Bryce Young: 17.8 Points

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback had a long day in New Orleans last week. He finished with 17 completions on 30 attempts for 200 yards with no touchdowns. He totaled 8.1 fantasy points. Young will look to rebound in Baltimore this Sunday.

Young has thrown for 2,397 yards and 16 touchdowns so far this season. He is still a streaming option for fantasy owners, especially those with injured players or in a bad matchup. His ability to produce through the air gives him some value, but fantasy managers should keep their expectations reasonable against Baltimore.

As mentioned before, Young is still a solid streaming option for those in need of a QB in a pinch. For this game, he is projected to have 245 passing yards and two touchdowns on the day. That would make for 17.8 fantasy points using standard quarterback scoring.

Projected Output for Chuba Hubbard: 13.0 Points

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers’ top fantasy player from their Week 10 win over New Orleans is back home in Week 11 to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Hubbard had a big afternoon against the Saints, finishing with 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding five catches for 80 receiving yards.

Hubbard has 711 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns on the season. He is a solid option for fantasy football managers on both the ground and through the air. His involvement as a receiver makes him particularly valuable in PPR leagues.

The Panthers can use him as a receiver as well as a runner against the Ravens’ defense. Hubbard is expected to produce around 90 total yards on 12-15 carries and four catches for 13.0 PPR points. He should be started in most leagues as the Panthers’ volume runner.

Projected Output for Tetairoa McMillan: 12.2 Points

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan was quiet in Week 10 with three catches for 35 yards on seven targets against the Saints. He will look to bounce back against the Ravens in Week 11.

For the season, McMillan is Carolina’s leading receiver with 49 receptions for 660 yards and three touchdowns. His fantasy ceiling is higher than that of the other Panthers’ receivers because of his ability to stretch the field and make big plays downfield.

McMillan will look to rebound from last week’s performance. He is projected to have five catches for 72 yards for 12.2 PPR points as a WR2 option.

Projected Output for Jalen Coker: 12.7 Points

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a terrible Week 10 performance against the Saints, Coker will look to rebound against the Ravens in Week 11. He had zero receptions on four targets in that game.

Coker is a solid fantasy asset in the Panthers’ passing attack, but his target share has been on the decline. He is not as reliable as McMillan, but there is potential for some big games from Coker if Young looks for him more on the field.

Coker has 31 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He is projected to have five catches for approximately 77 receiving yards against Baltimore, giving him 12.7 PPR points. McMillan is the better receiver in this group, but Coker can be a solid flex option in deeper leagues.

Projected Output for Darren Waller: 8.5 Points

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) catches a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos safety Jl Skinner (34) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller is another player that will need to be monitored in the upcoming days. He missed Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, leaving some uncertainty about his availability against Baltimore.

Waller is a very reliable option for Young in the passing game, especially in the red zone. He could be a very useful player in fantasy in deeper leagues, but managers will have to wait and see what his status is for the game against the Ravens.

If active, Waller is projected to have four catches for 45 yards in the game against the Ravens, giving him 8.5 PPR fantasy points in this matchup. Managers should monitor the final injury report before making their lineup decisions.

Overall Fantasy Outlook for Carolina

The best fantasy option for the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 is Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard has been on a tear lately and will likely get a ton of work as both a runner and a receiver in the Panthers’ offense in PPR leagues.

As far as the rest of the players on the Panthers’ roster, Tetairoa McMillan is a solid WR2 option for fantasy owners, while Bryce Young is a streaming option for those in need of a quarterback. Coker is a deeper-league flex option, while Waller’s status for Sunday's game is still up in the air.

Fantasy managers looking for additional Carolina player analysis can also read this earlier breakdown of the Panthers' fantasy projections.