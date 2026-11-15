Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 10: Jalen Coker, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard

With the Carolina Panthers set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, it's time to make fantasy football lineup decisions on quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jalen Coker and running back Chuba Hubbard.

It was tough sledding for both Hubbard and Coker last week versus an elite Denver Broncos defense.

Hubbard failed to register 100 yards from scrimmage and did not find the end zone and Coker tallied just 29 yards on four catches.

Young was on the opposite side of the spectrum after he finished with 276 passing yards and three touchdowns to one pick. Young's yardage output was his most since Week 6, and he scored three touchdowns in a game for the first time since Week 2.

Now, a look at what we're doing with the Panthers' offensive trio for the Week 10 game against the Saints.

Jalen Coker start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a strong start to the season, it has been tough sledding for Coker the last three weeks, as he's tallied seven catches for 74 yards and one touchdown in that span.

As a result, Coker now ranks as WR27 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, which makes him a flex option who is fairly reliant on his matchup.

This week, Coker draws a matchup against a Saints defense giving up the 13th-most fantasy points per game to wideouts this season, per CBS Sports.

That's a good enough matchup to justify putting Coker into lineups on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Start

Bryce Young start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young is coming off a nice bounce-back showing in Week 9 and is ranked as QB11 overall in fantasy points per contest, which makes him an every-week starter in 10-12 team leagues.

Adding more optimism for him this week, Young will meet a New Orleans unit that has ceded the 11th-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers and the 12th-most touchdowns per contest.

Young should be in lineups this week.

Verdict: Start

Chuba Hubbard start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard has easily been the Panthers' most consistent fantasy producer this season thanks to his impressive scoring output, yardage production and involvement in the passing game.

Entering this week, Hubbard ranks as RB6 overall in fantasy points per game, which makes him a locked-in RB1 every week.

Matchup is irrelevant with Hubbard since he's a lineup lock, but it's worth noting that the Saints are giving up the most fantasy points per game to running backs this season, so Hubbard has an opportunity to blow up.

Verdict: Start