Panthers' final injury report has concerning update on Tetairoa McMillan

The Panthers might be missing their most-important pass-catching weapon this weekend when they host the Saints.

Tim Weaver

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have one of the league's most one-dimensional passing offenses this season. They either get a big game from rookie standout Tetairoa McMillan, or they get almost nothing at all from their wide receiver corps - which is sorely missing Adam Thielen - fourth-round pick or no.

Heading into Week 10, McMillan leads all Carolina pass-catchers by 32 targets and nearly 400 yards. That could be a problem this week, because McMillan has suddenly popped up on the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Here's the full Friday injury report for the Panthers.

Panthers Week 10 injury report

- WR Tetairoa McMillan: Questionable (Hamstring)

- WR Brycen Tremayne: Questionable (Hip)

- G Chandler Zavala: Out (Elbow)

- RB Rico Dowdle: Full (Quad)

- OLB Princely Umanmielen: Full (Ankle)

- G Damien Lewis: Full (Oblique)

- C Cade Mays: Full (Ankle/Knee)

- S Lathan Ramsom: Full (Illness)

- DT Derrick Brown: Full (Elbow)

Needless to say, if McMillan ends up on the inactives list it will be a massive blow for Carolina's passing game. Somebody would have to step up in McMillan's place, and so far the guy who should be the team's unquestioned WR2 (Xavier Legette) has only had one good game all season when he dropped 92 yards and a touchdown on the Jets.

On the bright side, the Panthers will have the most important offensive weapon on their team in the lineup. That's their breakout superstar running back Rico Dowdle, who did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday but was a full participant at Friday's practice and has no game status.

