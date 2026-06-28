Panthers Take Georgia Cornerback in 2027 NFL Mock Draft to Replace Mike Jackson

The Carolina Panthers might have to find a new starting cornerback after this coming season.

If the Panthers don't extend cornerback Mike Jackson — who is coming off a career year after giving up a completion rate of 56% and a passer rating of 75 last season — before next offseason, he will hit free agency in 2027.

With so much invested in Jaycee Horn already, and with Jackson set to turn 30 in January, Carolina might balk at giving him the contract extension he'll be looking for.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be one avenue the Panthers can take to replace Jackson if he's not back following 2026.

Panthers take Jackson replacement in 2027 mock draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In his latest mock draft for NFL Trade Rumors, Ethan Woodie sees the Panthers taking Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson with the No. 9 pick in the 2027 draft.

"Cornerback is still a potential issue for Carolina, so here they grab Robinson, a first-year starter in 2025," he writes. "Though he's a little small for corners that typically get drafted this high, he has exceptional ball production and the quick-twitch movements necessary to be a lockdown man-cover corner. He'd be an injection of athleticism into the Panthers defense."

Ellis Robinson scouting report

Mississippi receiver Deuce Alexander and Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The ball production Woodie points to is the four interceptions Robinson had last season. The Georgia corner also had seven passes defensed and 20 tackles in his 14 contests.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson showed he can do a bit of everything last season after posting solid grades of 68.3 in coverage and 74.9 in run defense.

Despite his impressive production and overall numbers, Robinson still has a lot to prove before he can be a top-10 pick because he only has one year of starting experience.

While he has ideal height (6-foot) and speed (4.48 40-yard dash time), Robinson's 180-pound frame is a concerned because he could get bullied by bigger receivers.

If Jackson doesn't return in 2027, Robinson will be on Carolina's radar in the draft, but at what round remains to be seen.