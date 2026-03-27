Panthers GM Dan Morgan is All-In on Star Texas Tech Prospect
In this story:
The scouting process for the NFL Draft is every team’s top focus around this time of year, and universities are hosting pro days every day. Usually, teams just send scouts that most fans haven’t heard of, and then there are certain pro days when the GM shows up.
This has been the case recently for the Carolina Panthers, as Dan Morgan has appeared at two pro days: one at the University of Texas and the other at Texas Tech.
Morgan is said to be scouting some talented linebackers. At Texas, it was reported that Morgan was in attendance to watch linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and at Texas Tech, Morgan spoke with the best linebacker in the country in college football, Jacob Rodriguez.
This isn’t to say Rodriguez is the best linebacker prospect, cause he’s not, but in the 2025 college football season, Rodriguez was special and for sure the best in the country.
Jacob Rodriguez Should’ve Been a Heisman Finalist
Jacob Rodriguez wasn’t a Heisman trophy finalist, but he got more first-place votes than one of the finalists did. Rodriquez was fourth in first-place votes with 17, which is more than the finalist and Ohio State QB Julian Sayin finished with.
Rodriguez was outstanding, with 63 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, and 1 sack. His 7 forced fumbles were the most in the country. Rodriguez clearly thrives in coverage; throughout the college football season, he was labeled a “turnover machine” and that he was a “magnet” for the ball.
Rodriguez has great instincts and vision in coverage, anticipates plays well, and has really good hands. In his scouting combine profile, Rodriguez is said to have “ball skills of a greedy safety.”
Dan Morgan Showing His Cards
First, the Texas Longhorns pro day, now visiting Texas Tech for Rodriguez, GM Dan Morgan may be making it clear that despite signing Devin Lloyd in free agency, the Panthers want to add more linebacker help.
What’s important is that Carolina doesn’t draft a linebacker in the first round; the Panthers have already helped that position so much in free agency. The first-round pick should be spent on an offensive talent, most likely an offensive lineman, but it could be a tight end as well.
Jacob Rodriguez would be a great addition to Carolina, though, and with him having such a high IQ and feel for the game, it makes perfect sense for Dan Morgan, a former linebacker himself, to be impressed with Rodriguez and see great value in drafting him in the second round.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.