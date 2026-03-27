Panthers GM Dan Morgan is All-In on Star Texas Tech Prospect

The scouting process for the NFL Draft is every team’s top focus around this time of year, and universities are hosting pro days every day. Usually, teams just send scouts that most fans haven’t heard of, and then there are certain pro days when the GM shows up.

This has been the case recently for the Carolina Panthers, as Dan Morgan has appeared at two pro days: one at the University of Texas and the other at Texas Tech.

Morgan is said to be scouting some talented linebackers. At Texas, it was reported that Morgan was in attendance to watch linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and at Texas Tech, Morgan spoke with the best linebacker in the country in college football, Jacob Rodriguez.

#Panthers GM Dan Morgan is in attendance for @TexasTechFB pro day and looks like he’s talking with star LB Jacob Rodriguez, per @@JoeJHoyt. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/OsTq27KkWb — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 26, 2026

This isn’t to say Rodriguez is the best linebacker prospect, cause he’s not, but in the 2025 college football season, Rodriguez was special and for sure the best in the country.

Jacob Rodriguez Should’ve Been a Heisman Finalist

Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Jacob Rodriquez (10) pressures North Texas Mean Green quarterback Chandler Morris (4) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez wasn’t a Heisman trophy finalist, but he got more first-place votes than one of the finalists did. Rodriquez was fourth in first-place votes with 17, which is more than the finalist and Ohio State QB Julian Sayin finished with.

Rodriguez was outstanding, with 63 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, and 1 sack. His 7 forced fumbles were the most in the country. Rodriguez clearly thrives in coverage; throughout the college football season, he was labeled a “turnover machine” and that he was a “magnet” for the ball.

Jacob Rodriguez is a SPECIAL LB prospect.



He had one of the best LB seasons in CFB history, won almost every award, and was in Heisman conversations.



- Elite run defender

- Elite coverage

- Unreal instincts

- Turnover magnet



Jacob should absolutely draw some 1st round hype pic.twitter.com/6h93cW5hbz — Cam (@42Cyc) February 19, 2026

Rodriguez has great instincts and vision in coverage, anticipates plays well, and has really good hands. In his scouting combine profile, Rodriguez is said to have “ball skills of a greedy safety.”

Dan Morgan Showing His Cards

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

First, the Texas Longhorns pro day, now visiting Texas Tech for Rodriguez, GM Dan Morgan may be making it clear that despite signing Devin Lloyd in free agency, the Panthers want to add more linebacker help.

What’s important is that Carolina doesn’t draft a linebacker in the first round; the Panthers have already helped that position so much in free agency. The first-round pick should be spent on an offensive talent, most likely an offensive lineman, but it could be a tight end as well.

Jacob Rodriguez would be a great addition to Carolina, though, and with him having such a high IQ and feel for the game, it makes perfect sense for Dan Morgan, a former linebacker himself, to be impressed with Rodriguez and see great value in drafting him in the second round.