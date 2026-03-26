Panthers GM Dan Morgan Clearly Has Eyes on One Texas Prospect in Draft

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and with draft night so close, schools across the country are hosting NFL scouts and other personnel for their pro days. Universities use pro days to host scouts and essentially run a mini combine, where players perform the same drills, such as running their 40-yard dash, doing their vertical jump, and completing position-specific drills.

The University of Texas held its pro day on Tuesday, March 24th, and, as far as the Carolina Panthers go, one member of staff stood out more than at other pro days. GM Dan Morgan took the trip to Austin to attend the Texas pro day, and reportedly had his sights set on one prospect.

Dan Morgan Keeps His Eyes on Defense

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s clear that Morgan, a former linebacker himself, is prioritizing the defense this offseason. Carolina has already been one of the biggest spenders in free agency, mostly from the Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd signings.

Morgan took the trip down to Austin to see Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Hill is coming off an excellent 2025 season, earning second-team All-American and second-team SEC honors. Hill is known as a great blitzer; he recorded 17 sacks over his three seasons with the Longhorns. Hill can also stop the run really well, doesn’t miss tackles often, and has a super high motor.

#Panthers GM Dan Morgan was in attendance for @TexasFootball pro day and specifically to watch LB Anthony Hill Jr., per @TonyPauline. #KeepPounding @TonyPauline wrote: “The Dallas #Cowboys and Carolina #Panthers both sent their general managers to the workout specifically to… pic.twitter.com/bx2YEvZbtg — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 25, 2026

Anthony Hill Jr Draft Projection

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Panthers are going to draft Anthony Hill Jr, it would likely be in the second round. Hill is projected to be drafted anywhere from the 30th to the 60th pick. This gives the Panthers the opportunity to make sure they draft some offensive talent in the first round, whether it’s some offensive line help or a certain tight end.

Anthony Hill is a fascinating talent as an ILB, with the production and film to back it up. His 31 TFL's, 17 Sacks, and 3 INT's across three seasons at Texas should land him as a firm top 50 pick.#Texas #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7xXSdcrAI2 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) March 24, 2026

The Scenario Where Drafting Hill Makes Sense

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only situation in which drafting Anthony Hill Jr. makes sense is if Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq isn’t on the board when Carolina is on the clock at 19th overall. If Sadiq isn’t on the board, the Panthers should draft the best available offensive lineman, and then drafting a linebacker wouldn’t be ridiculous to do in the second round at pick 51.

Ideally, this scenario doesn’t play out, but it feels like Sadiq could go as early as 13 to the Los Angeles Rams. For the Panthers’ sake, hopefully that scenario doesn’t play out, cause as nice as a young linebacker would be, the Panthers should focus on offense in the draft.