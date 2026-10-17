Panthers Have a Chance to Answer One Huge Question Against the Eagles

Beating the Detroit Lions before the bye felt like a big moment for the Carolina Panthers. They didn't just sneak out with a win, either. Carolina put 32 points on the board, Bryce Young and the offense made plays, and the Panthers went into the bye at 2-2 with some momentum.

Now comes the part that might tell us even more about this team. We've seen Carolina have good moments before, but turning those moments into something that lasts has been the problem. That's what makes Sunday's trip to Philadelphia so interesting.

Carolina has a real opportunity in Philadelphia

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are coming off their best win of the season, had an extra week to get healthier, and now face an Eagles team that has lost three straight. Jalen Hurts is out, Tanner McKee will start in his place, and Saquon Barkley missed multiple practices with a hamstring injury.

None of that means Carolina can just show up and expect to win. Philadelphia still has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and McKee has been in that offense long enough to know what he's doing. But there's also no reason to pretend this isn't a pretty good opportunity for the Panthers.

Carolina is getting healthier in some important spots, too. Jalen Coker was a full participant Thursday after missing the Detroit game, while Young also practiced fully despite being listed with a knee injury. Taylor Moton practiced in full as he continues working toward his return.

The Panthers don't need another moral victory here. If this team really is starting to turn the corner, going on the road and taking advantage of a struggling Philadelphia team is the kind of game it needs to win.

Now show us Detroit wasn't a one-time thing

That's really what Sunday is about for me. Beating Detroit was impressive, but one good game doesn't tell us much if Carolina turns around and gives it right back two weeks later. The Panthers have a chance to show that what happened before the bye was something they can actually build on.

Carolina doesn't need to do anything crazy against McKee. Get pressure on him, don't give Philadelphia cheap opportunities, and make a quarterback with only two NFL starts beat you for four quarters. McKee has played well when he's gotten opportunities, so the Panthers can't treat Hurts being out like an automatic win.

That's where I think this game is a little different than Detroit. Nobody expected Carolina to have an easy time in that one. This week, the Panthers are facing a struggling team without its starting quarterback, and there's going to be an expectation that they take advantage of it.

That wouldn't suddenly mean Carolina has everything figured out. At 2-2, we're still talking about a team with plenty left to prove, and four games isn't enough to erase everything we've seen over the last few years. But stacking another good performance on top of what we saw against Detroit would be another sign that maybe things really are starting to change.

The Panthers looked like a good football team against Detroit. Going into Philadelphia and backing it up would show us a little more.

For me, that's what Sunday is really about.