Panthers IDL Bobby Brown: How Carolina Defense Hinges on No. 14 Player

The Carolina Panthers signed a plethora of run defenders in 2025 after the defense allowed over 3,000 rushing yards in 2024. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, as interior defenders, were chief among them.

Wharton has been a total bust, but Brown was very solid at nose tackle in 2025. However, Wharton is hurt now, which places an even greater importance on Brown for the upcoming season. We know what Derrick Brown can do.

We also have a good idea of how impactful Lee Hunter can be. That leaves the wild card as Brown, who is our 14th-most important player this year.

Why Bobby Brown is the key figure up front for Panthers

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) on the field in the second quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers, under Dan Morgan, have worked very hard to build up the trenches. They've spent a lot of money up front on both sides, and in 2026, they used premium draft capital to fortify the trenches, too.

On defense, that's left them with a really fun collection of talent. Derrick Brown is a borderline All-Pro who doesn't get the recognition. Lee Hunter was a fantastic draft pick. Nic Scourton is underrated, and Jaelen Phillips was one of the best free agents on the market.

That leaves Bobby Brown III as the "odd man out," so to speak. But he's anything but. In fact, he might be more important than some of those players. His performance this year could be the hinge on which the defense swings, especially with Tershawn Wharton out for the foreseeable future.

Currently, Brown is the starting nose tackle, but we suspect that Lee Hunter will snag that role, moving Brown over to the side to replace Wharton. Hunter, Brown III, Cam Jackson, and probably UDFA Aaron Hall will rotate in and out at the nose tackle and IDL spots with Derrick Brown.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) pressures | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown III is the most proven commodity out of those guys, and he'll probably play the most. If he delivers a good season, it will open things up for the other two players on the field for him. Or, if he's out there with Derrick Brown, then he will get individual matchups to take advantage of.

Whether or not he can take advantage or even force defenses to stop doubling Derrick Brown will make or break this defense. If he can, then they will be a formidable front that is tough to run against. If not, then Derrick Brown will face double teams all season, which is less than ideal.