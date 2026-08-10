Panthers' Much-Needed DL Reinforcement Could Come Sooner Than Expected

The Carolina Panthers are precariously thin on the defensive line. Tershawn Wharton and Nic Scourton are out, with Scourton set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL on the first day of practice.

The Panthers have some bodies they're using up front, but they haven't all been that good. The remaining starters up front are also fairly banged up.

Canales on DL:

-Derrick Brown has knee soreness.

-Bobby Brown missed today due to personal reasons.

-LaBryan Ray retired b/c of personal reasons. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 9, 2026

LaBryan Ray, who had the most games played under Ejiro Evero on this defense, retired due to personal reasons. Derrick Brown's knee is sore, which is what Chris Brazzell dealt with before tearing his LCL. Even Bobby Brown was out, although it was simply for personal reasons.

But reinforcements may be coming sooner than expected and in the unexpected form of Tershawn Wharton.

Tershawn Wharton may be back for Panthers sooner than expected

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (92) on the sidelines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tershawn Wharton's unfortunate and untimely neck injury threw the Panthers' defensive line into disarray. It was thought at the time that he would return this season, but it was not guaranteed. Now, it is much more likely.

In fact, according to head coach Dave Canales, Wharton has been hitting his rehab very hard. He has yet to be cleared for contact, but he's making really good progress so far. There's still no timeline yet, but it's hard to see how well he's doing and not be hopeful.

Canales: Turk Wharton “running his tail off.”

Big step will be getting cleared for contact. No timeline provided. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 9, 2026

Wharton is still going to be out for a long while, but his return seems sooner rather than later. If Aaron Hall, Lee Hunter, Cam Jackson, Kyon Barrs and others can band together to help replace him for a little while longer, the Panthers might just survive until his return.

Now, Wharton was not very good in his debut season with the Panthers. He posted a 43.0 PFF grade, a number that is lower than his $54 million contract total. In other words, it was a little bit embarrassing.

Still, there is nowhere to go but up. Wharton has a decent track record, and he probably would benefit from playing in this fully healthy defensive line with Aaron Hall and Lee Hunter helping up front.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) reacts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell what he has in store for the Panthers, but we've gotten to the point where Wharton's return is very much needed. And fortunately, it might happen a lot sooner than we initially expected.

The Panthers have been killed by the injury bug so far, so this is a welcome bit of positive news on that front.