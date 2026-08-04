Panthers Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers are right in the thick of training camp as they enter the most important season in the Bryce Young-Dave Canales era. It's been an eventful training camp to say the least. The Panthers are already learning how to deal with adversity and to have the "next man up" mentality.

Carolina has been heavily plagued with injuries so far. So much so that it's become the main talking point nationally about the Panthers. The injury list is extensive; here's every injury and its severity.

Xavier Legette, Wide Receiver

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early afternoon on Tuesday, Xavier Legette went down with what was confirmed to be a head injury after making a play on the ball and coming down hard.

Head coach Dave Canales gave an update and said that Legette has been cleared from concussion protocol but "has a stinger."

Canales: Xavier Legette has a stinger. Checked for concussion but cleared. pic.twitter.com/nMsQAY0Tgx — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 4, 2026

Chris Brazzell II, Wide Receiver

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting camp as a standout for his downfield speed and exceptional hands, Brazzell was right in the mix for the starting WR3 spot. That campaign ended on July 29th, as Brazzell tore his LCL and was later confirmed to be getting season-ending surgery.

A big hit to the wide receiver room, which needed some more versatility.

Nic Scourton, EDGE

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most consequential of all the Carolina injuries so far. Panthers training camp started on July 23rd, and less than a day into camp, the Panthers suffered a major blow. Carolina's second-year edge rusher tore his ACL on day one of training camp.

Scourton was the only highlight of the awful 2025 pass rush, finishing his rookie year with 5 sacks. This season, he was supposed to take a leap and benefit from having Jaelan Phillips; now that will have to wait till 2027.

Taylor Moton, Right Tackle

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

An injury that wasn't a result of football activities. Carolina's projected starter at right tackle was announced to have a blood clot on July 21st, before camp even started.

This puts Moton on the sideline for what looks to be the early portion of the season, but the belief is that he'll return at some point. The loss of Moton led to a shuffle on the O-line. Carolina's first round pick Monroe Freeling was in the thick of a battle for the starting left tackle spot with Rasheed Walker.

That competition ended when Moton was sidelined, as Freeling transitioned to right tackle now and will likely start there when the season starts.

Mitchell Evans, Tight End

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans is widely regarded as the tight end with the highest upside because of his blend of blocking ability and improving receiving skills. The second-year tight end was carted off after injuring his ankle, which was confirmed to be a low-ankle sprain.

Evans is likely going to be available for Week 1 and can play a huge role in both the pass and run games.

Ikem Ekwonu, Left Tackle

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a training camp injury, but Ekwonu is someone who'd likely start if he were healthy. Carolina's starting left tackle from 2025 will likely miss the entire season after suffering a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in the Panthers' NFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Damien Lewis, Left Guard

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A mild injury, but one to handle carefully. Lewis suffered a left calf strain during training camp and still hasn't returned. Calf injuries are ones to watch with caution because, in football and other sports, they can escalate into Achilles injuries.

Jaycee Horn, Cornerback

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fully recovered now, but Horn did suffer a foot injury, dealing with a minor foot laceration. The elite cornerback has since returned to practice and is full go.

This article will continue to be updated with more information