Overreactions from Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 9
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The Carolina Panthers wrapped up another injury-marred day of practice ahead of Thursday's preseason opener, the Hall of Fame Game. It was another good day for the team, but there are some things we're beginning to learn and, since it's still early, overreact to.
Ja'Seem Reed is a roster lock
Ja'Seem Reed continues to make a name for himself, and the former UDFA can be a little grateful that Chris Brazzell's roster spot is up for grabs. He's impressing everyone, but he's also doing the little things that separate roster hopefuls from roster locks. However, there are still a ton of wide receivers worthy of those last couple of spots.
Verdict: Overreaction
The tight end room is in deep trouble
Ja'Tavion Sanders is in and out of the lineup. Mitchell Evans got hurt and has struggled to really separate from the pack. Tommy Tremble had a bad day today. The Panthers have said time and again that they like the TE room, but they're either putting on a brave face or misguided. Neither is ideal.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
Tetairoa McMillan will be an All-Pro
Tetairoa McMillan has been outstanding all camp, and he had another excellent day today. The Panthers' second-year WR has immaculate chemistry with Bryce Young, and he appears to have begun to make the leap. There's still a ways to go before he's All-Pro level, but he's on the way.
Verdict: Slight overreaction
The Panthers are cursed
Another day, another player getting carted off. The Panthers have had an unfathomable number of injuries, already losing two crucial contributors for the season. Xavier Legette will probably be fine, but you'd be forgiven for having a heart palpitation when reading that he was carted off today.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
Bryce Young is about to have an incredible year
Another day, another Bryce Young display of excellence. Though not his best personal day, it was another very good day for Young in what is quickly becoming the best training camp of his brief NFL career. These sorts of things point to a great season, but he also has a banged-up and mediocre pass-catching corps and a brutal schedule ahead.
Verdict: Slight overreaction
Lazy practices will hurt the Panthers
Practice now may seem like it means very little to NFL teams since there's still a preseason to go before anything actually counts. But these practices are good to get some work in and set the standard, and twice now the Panthers have not practiced at Dave Canales' desired level.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.