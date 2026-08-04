Overreactions from Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 9

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up another injury-marred day of practice ahead of Thursday's preseason opener, the Hall of Fame Game. It was another good day for the team, but there are some things we're beginning to learn and, since it's still early, overreact to.

Ja'Seem Reed is a roster lock

Updated here w/ notes about another WR who has been shining all camp beside Legette ... Ja'seem Reed.



“He’s where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there. Those things go so far in the QB room. ... They’re looking to throw him the ball. ... I love where Ja’seem’s at.” https://t.co/mO9jQhKu9M — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 4, 2026

Ja'Seem Reed continues to make a name for himself, and the former UDFA can be a little grateful that Chris Brazzell's roster spot is up for grabs. He's impressing everyone, but he's also doing the little things that separate roster hopefuls from roster locks. However, there are still a ton of wide receivers worthy of those last couple of spots.

Verdict: Overreaction

The tight end room is in deep trouble

Tommy Tremble with a bad drop on a beautifully thrown ball to the end zone on a timing route. Young was at QB. #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 4, 2026

Ja'Tavion Sanders is in and out of the lineup. Mitchell Evans got hurt and has struggled to really separate from the pack. Tommy Tremble had a bad day today. The Panthers have said time and again that they like the TE room, but they're either putting on a brave face or misguided. Neither is ideal.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Tetairoa McMillan will be an All-Pro

Tetairoa McMillan has been outstanding all camp, and he had another excellent day today. The Panthers' second-year WR has immaculate chemistry with Bryce Young, and he appears to have begun to make the leap. There's still a ways to go before he's All-Pro level, but he's on the way.

Verdict: Slight overreaction

The Panthers are cursed

The back of his head hit the ground pretty hard. Trainers are checking his neck. https://t.co/H9eTY3FCsN — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 4, 2026

Another day, another player getting carted off. The Panthers have had an unfathomable number of injuries, already losing two crucial contributors for the season. Xavier Legette will probably be fine, but you'd be forgiven for having a heart palpitation when reading that he was carted off today.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Bryce Young is about to have an incredible year

Practice ends with Bryce Young making an off-platform touchdown pass to Chuba. But defense had the upper hand during team drills. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 4, 2026

Another day, another Bryce Young display of excellence. Though not his best personal day, it was another very good day for Young in what is quickly becoming the best training camp of his brief NFL career. These sorts of things point to a great season, but he also has a banged-up and mediocre pass-catching corps and a brutal schedule ahead.

Verdict: Slight overreaction

Lazy practices will hurt the Panthers

Panthers are in shorts and helmets today. And I don’t think Dave Canales is liking the intensity. Just called the whole team up for some words. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 4, 2026

Practice now may seem like it means very little to NFL teams since there's still a preseason to go before anything actually counts. But these practices are good to get some work in and set the standard, and twice now the Panthers have not practiced at Dave Canales' desired level.

Verdict: Not an overreaction