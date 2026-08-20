Jalen Coker Won’t Overtake Tetairoa McMillan, But He Can Still Thrive

Predicting a breakout player for each NFL team prior to the start of an NFL season has become a popular exercise for writers and other media members. And it’s always fun to go back at the end of the year and see how those forecasts panned out.

The third season could be charming for Panthers’ wideout Jalen Coker

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Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Jalen Coker has been a popular pick for the reigning NFC South champions, and with good reason. “Through his first two NFL seasons,” explained Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness, “Coker has earned PFF receiving grades above 70.0 and averaged at least 1.60 yards per route run in both years.”

“With Tetairoa McMillan established as the primary target,” added McGuinness, “Carolina does not need Coker to lead the passing game. Instead, 2026 presents an opportunity for him to earn more recognition as a versatile secondary option who can make plays both from the slot and out wide.

The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross had a respectable rookie campaign. Coker played in 11 games and made three starts. He was targeted 46 times and caught 32 passes for 478 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker got hot late in 2025

Jalen Coker with a 52-yard catch and run!



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This past season, he missed the first six games of the season due to a quad injury. He returned to play in the team’s final 11 regular-season outings, as well as the playoff clash with the Rams. It was his performance down the stretch and in the postseason that showed what the 6’3”, 213-pound wideout was capable of.

In his first six contests in 2025, Coker was targeted only 19 times, totaled just 14 receptions for a mere 150 yards and zero touchdowns. In his last six appearances of the season, which includes the wild card clash with Sean McVay’s squad, he saw nearly twice as many passes his way (36).

All told, Coker racked up 28 receptions for 378 yards and four trips to the end zone, scoring a touchdown in four of those six outings. That included a nine-catch, 134-yard, one TD performance in the 34-31 wild card loss.

There are bigger and better things ahead for WR Jalen Coker

There’s no reason to think that the improving performer won’t pick up where he left off this past year. And it will be very interesting to see the kind of numbers Coker could put up if he played a full season? Even more fascinating will be offensive coordinator Brad Idzik’s first season as the offensive play caller, and what that could mean for Bryce Young and his emerging wideout tandem.