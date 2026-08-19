Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan is Really Good, but There's One Crucial Caveat

The Carolina Panthers have something in Tetairoa McMillan. That much was readily apparent a few games into the season, not long after they shocked some people by drafting him eighth overall. The Rookie of the Year award was simply confirmation.

Heading into year two, there are two ways it can go. The dreaded sophomore slump hits players all the time. But reports out of camp suggest he's bigger, faster, and simply better. He's not dropping the ball, and he's making the highlight-reel catches he failed to complete in 2025.

And according to PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness, McMillan is the sole reason for optimism in Carolina. He's that good. But there is one major caveat that bears keeping in mind.

Tetairoa McMillan might be better than he was, but the production might change

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) smiles during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are so many important factors to consider when predicting what year-two Tetairoa McMillan will look like:

Bryce Young's continued improvement as a passer

McMillan is bigger and stronger

He's making highlight-reel catches he struggled to last season

The sophomore slump that happens when NFL teams get enough tape on a player

The insane usage rate that led to his production last year

That last fact is perhaps the most important. McMillan was, by all accounts, quite good last year as a rookie. But the numbers that he produced were somewhat a byproduct of Young and McMillan playing buddy ball, so to speak.

Gordon McGuinness wrote, "Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made an immediate impact in his first NFL season, leading all rookie wide receivers in receiving grade (79.2) and trailing only Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III with an average of 1.85 yards per route run."

That's the good part, and it's the reason we can expect a really good second season for McMillan. But McGuiness also inadvertently pointed out the reason not to expect such a thing.

"McMillan quickly established himself as Bryce Young’s favorite target, with his 126 targets across the regular season and playoffs twice as many as any other player on the Panthers’ roster," he wrote.

It is hard to envision that happening again. For starters, Jalen Coker will be fully healthy. Darren Waller represents a tight end who might actually necessitate some targets. Xavier Legette appears to be improving finally.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL defenses are also clued in on the fact that Young wants to throw to McMillan at an exorbitant rate. They'll adjust, and with the aforementioned pass-catchers on the team now, it's difficult to imagine McMillan getting that much usage.

Will he still be good? Most likely. There's no reason to think he's going to slump as of now. Will he produce as much? That's harder to say.