The Bar Set for Panthers QB Bryce Young is Setting Him Up to Fail

The Carolina Panthers have some decisions to make regarding fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young. An extension next spring is likely, but it's not guaranteed. There is also a range of outcomes in terms of the length and value of this potential extension.

Mina Kimes spoke with NFL analyst Robert Mays on her podcast about what it would take for the Panthers to extend Young after picking up his fifth-year option. Mays set the bar pretty high, perhaps unrealistically so.

The bar being set for Bryce Young is simply too high

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Robert Mays' answer, which we'll cover below, is perhaps unfair, Mina Kimes' initial question isn't. It is absolutely worth pondering what Young needs to do and how confident the Panthers should feel in an extension.

Bryce Young has improved in many regards over his NFL career…but it’s still unclear whether the Panthers see him as their long term starter.



What *should* it take for him to win that title this season? Where is the bar?



Discussed on the pod with @robertmays 👇 pic.twitter.com/7xn5YNXH5F — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 28, 2026

Here's what Mays said: "You'd have to be knocking on the door of like a championship-caliber offense. Like if you finish this year 12th in some offensive efficiency metric and you could talk yourself into taking another small step forward next year."

He continued, "[It could be] for as simple of a reason as 'We lost Chris Brazzell... He would've given us the opportunity to do all this different stuff...' If you can get [Taylor] Moton back at some point this year, move [Monroe] Freeling to left tackle, can the offensive line be even better next year?"

Mays concluded that Dan Morgan has to feel like he can win a Super Bowl with this offense next year to extend Young. "At a certain point, you have to be ready to compete. You've spent the money. At a certain point, you have to be knocking on the door."

An NFL offense is made up of much more than a quarterback. Expecting Bryce Young to take a mediocre offense to a borderline elite offense in one season is ridiculous. It's also just not going to happen.

Mays cited the fact that the Panthers have spent money, but most of it is on defense. On offense, it's a wasteland. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are good, and that's about it. The running game has way more questions than answers. The offensive line has no continuity or chemistry, and they're essentially running two backup tackles out there right now.

The bar after getting ahead in the rebuild is to have a Super Bowl-caliber offense next year? That's way too high, and that sort of expectation is only going to set Young up for failure.

Fair or foul?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We totally understand that the bar is intrinsically high for a first-round pick, more so for a first overall pick, and even more so for someone the Panthers traded the farm for.

None of that should go into his evaluation, though. It's true that Bryce Young has gotten more runway than a fourth-round QB would've been given, but we don't believe that draft position or trade package should factor in because he has nothing to do with that.

Evaluate the player for what he is, not what anyone believes he could or should be. And asking Young to suddenly be something he's not is not totally fair. It's also not a reason he should or should not be extended.

It's true that it's hard to win Super Bowls without a top-level quarterback. But truthfully, only five to seven NFL teams have even found those QBs, so it's perhaps even harder to find one. It is potentially unwise to continue cycling through options in search of that perfect player, passing on solid ones in the meantime.