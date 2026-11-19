MVP never truly goes to the player who represents the most value to their team. That is semantically part of the debate, but it is ultimately an award designed for the best quarterback. Matthew Stafford undoubtedly wasn't more valuable to his team than Drake Maye was to his last year.

If that were the case, Bryce Young would have a strong argument. Sunday's win was the first in ages where it felt like the offensive load wasn't entirely on Young's shoulders. The Carolina Panthers aren't a truly good team, but their success is almost always tied directly to Young's play.

It's a shortcoming of the roster building, but it also showcases how valuable Young really is. And when you analyze the stats behind his value, it's clear that Young isn't just really valuable to the Panthers.

He is one of the most valuable quarterbacks in the entire NFL for their teams.

Bryce Young might deserve to be an MVP candidate

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early on in the season, Bryce Young's stats made him a legitimate MVP candidate. He was never the favorite, but his odds consistently rose, and he found himself on MVP ladders pretty frequently.

That level of play tapered off, though it has way more to do with an offensive line and rookie play-caller that have regressed than anything Young has done. Most QBs wouldn't survive with an inconsistent OC and a line yielding a 50% pressure rate.

But even still, as the numbers have dipped to good but not elite, Young quietly deserves to be in the conversation even still. If we're talking about how much heavy lifting a quarterback is actually doing, few are doing more than Young.

Which QB is carrying their offense? Here's the gap between QB WAR and the rest of the offenses WAR.



Jordan Love is carrying his team the most this year, and should absolutely be in the MVP conversation. https://t.co/NjT3UGYGDj pic.twitter.com/dH0OIoA3pE — BOT (@BOT23749) November 17, 2026

That's right. According to this WAR graph, Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud have been the only QBs doing more for their offense than Young, and it's an offense ranking 10th in yards per game and 12th in points per game.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young's QB WAR is sitting at a very solid 1.58, but unlike those with similar or better numbers (excluding Love and Stroud), Young's teammates are providing 0.94 WAR, giving him the third-largest gap there.

Last Sunday's game was an outlier. Overall, Young is carrying this offense more than most QBs are carrying theirs. That should make him an MVP candidate, and it should put to rest the questions over whether an extension is warranted. It is, and it's probably just fine that it's in the $50 million range.