This season, Bryce Young has shown flashes of brilliance for the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the 2026 NFL season. However, Bleacher Report doesn’t see him as being the most valuable player for the team so far this season. In their midseason MVP selections for each NFL team, the website Bleacher Report named linebacker Devin Lloyd as the most valuable player for the Carolina Panthers so far this season. This is an interesting choice considering the Panthers offense is largely built around the team’s young quarterback Bryce Young.

According to Bleacher Report's midseason MVP selections, Lloyd has recorded 63 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown. Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips and rookie safety Zakee Wheatley have also had strong seasons, but Lloyd's production has made him difficult to overlook.

Devin Lloyd Has Become a Difference-Maker for the Panthers

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) tackles Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have needed players on defense to step up, particularly during games when the offense has struggled to score. Lloyd has been one of those players. He has contributed against the run and in pass coverage, giving defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero another dependable option in the middle of the field.

Three interceptions from a linebacker is an impressive accomplishment. According to the Panthers' official breakdown of the Week 10 win over New Orleans, Lloyd became the first Carolina linebacker to record at least three interceptions in a season since Luke Kuechly in 2017.

Lloyd also earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 2. His performance has helped give Carolina a playmaker who can impact games in more ways than simply stopping the run.

Bryce Young Has Made His Case, But Hasn't Been Consistent Enough

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half of the season has included some really good games from Bryce Young. He threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. He also passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's win over the Detroit Lions. Against Denver in Week 9, Young threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Those performances show what Young can do when the offense is clicking. He remains a huge part of the team's success, and the Panthers need him to continue improving as the season moves forward.

However, his performance against New Orleans in Week 10 was much quieter. Young completed 17 of 30 passes for 200 yards without a touchdown or an interception. He helped lead the team on the final drive, setting up the game-winning field goal, but the defense had to carry the offense for much of that game.

The Panthers Have More Than One MVP Candidate

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (92) and linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) and cornerback Corey Thornton (31) on the field in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have several players who deserve consideration when discussing the team's most valuable contributors. Young has had some strong performances on offense, but Lloyd's production on the other side of the ball is difficult to ignore.

Brown and Phillips have also been important pieces of the Carolina defense. Phillips, in particular, had a big performance against New Orleans in Week 10. He recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in the Panthers' 20-17 victory. His performance earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Bleacher Report's decision to select Lloyd over Young may surprise some Panthers fans. However, the linebacker has made an impact throughout the season and has given Carolina a consistent presence on defense. If he keeps producing during the second half of the season, he will have a strong case to remain the team's most valuable player.