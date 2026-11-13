Panthers’ Most Disappointing Player in 2026 Has Been a Huge Surprise

The Carolina Panthers have severely underperformed so far this season. At 3-5, Carolina has lost three straight and has clear flaws on the roster. The defense hasn't lived up to preseason expectations, but injuries are a huge part of why.

The secondary has been thin since Week 3, and that should change this weekend with Will Lee listed as questionable and Mike Jackson returning to practice despite being listed as doubtful on Friday.

The biggest question entering this season was how much of a leap, if any, would Bryce Young take. It's clear that Young has improved; his poise, conviction, ball placement, and subtle pocket movement have all been outstanding.

Two years ago, when the Panthers were objectively awful, Bryce Young was the problem for the first half of the season; that's not the case anymore. The Panthers' biggest problem right now is the offensive line. One player in particular has been at the forefront of that unit's issues.

Rasheed Walker Has Been a Major Disappointment

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Rasheed Walker was supposed to be one of the steals of free agency for Carolina. In 2025, Walker started at left tackle for the Green Bay Packers and excelled as a pass blocker. Walker posted a 94% pass-block win rate, which ranked 11th in the NFL.

Walker allowed five sacks for the entire 2025 season with Green Bay. Now, through eight games in Carolina, he's allowed five sacks. It's not just giving up sacks; Walker has allowed 45 QB pressures in 2026. For context, the league leader in pressures allowed is Spencer Fano, with 52.

Walker remained the starting left tackle for Carolina against Denver, and as he's done throughout the season, he allowed pressure, as Nik Bonitto won the one-on-one matchup, and forced a fumble from Bryce Young, which ended the game.

Walker got beat badly on that play, but, to give him a little bit of grace, he shouldn't have been on an island against one of football's best pass rushers.

It's still a failed assignment, though, and the problem is that Carolina's offensive line is too injured to make a change. If Taylor Moton were healthy at right tackle, then Monroe Freeling would have to get a chance at left tackle.

Carolina's Schedule Doesn't Get Any Easier

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From an offensive line perspective, the schedule is daunting. After Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina plays the Ravens, Buccaneers, and Vikings. All three teams rank in the top 13 in pass-rush win rate; the Buccaneers are eighth, and the Vikings are No. 1 in the league.

Not a very encouraging schedule to look at with how bad the offensive line, and especially Rasheed Walker, has been in 2026.