Monroe Freeling Looks Like a Misfire, So What Should Panthers Have Done?

The Carolina Panthers spent the 19th pick on Monroe Freeling, a move that came as a surprise to some but was praised by many. It hasn't panned out so far. Freeling has looked lost often.

From a depth perspective, tackle was unfortunately the only move they could've made. They couldn't foresee losing Taylor Moton and then losing him again seven quarters after he returned, but picking a backup for him proved to be prescient.

And in terms of immediate contributors in the rest of the first round, there aren't many. Dillon Thieneman might be the only better option, but the Panthers are probably thrilled with Zakee Wheatley instead.

So, if the Panthers did get a do-over, would they take Freeling? They would not, according to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, but they would still pick a tackle.

Panthers skip Monroe Freeling for another tackle in NFL draft re-do

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (57) after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Brent Sobleski's re-draft, the Panthers don't select Monroe Freeling, and it's not because he outplayed his draft slot (like Tetairoa McMillan in some 2025 re-drafts). It's because he hasn't remotely been worth it.

Freeling was always seen as a raw, developmental pick, and injuries have forced him into the lineup. Still, he honestly looks a good ways away from being an NFL player. The only reason he doesn't look worse is because his tackle teammate, Rasheed Walker, is among the worst linemen in the NFL.

Freeling didn't even get picked in the first round in Sobleski's do-over, which isn't surprising. So, who do the Panthers go with? According to the insider, they pick Max Iheanachor, who originally went a couple of picks later to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Carolina did sink this pick into an offensive tackle, Monroe Freeling, but Max Iheanachor was the better bet among the developmental options," Sobleski said.

He pointed out how Freeling was thrown into the lineup and has, at times, looked out of his depth. Meanwhile, Iheanachor did not make the starting lineup initially, but he has worked his way onto the field and become a starter.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) looks to block against the Cincinnati Bengals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Iheanachor's presence has made a difference. The Steelers are now more athletic and nasty at the point of attack, which gives him the edge [here]," he concluded.

The Panthers obviously needed a tackle, but Freeling wasn't ready to play. Maybe one day he'll be the right pick, but for now, Carolina is suffering and might wish they could do it over.