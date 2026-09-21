The Panthers Obliterated the Falcons, But These 4 Things Matter Most

The Carolina Panthers smashed the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Think of any synonym for smashed and it applies. They dominated. Crushed. Destroyed. Demolished. It was a true dismantling by the Panthers.

It can be easy to get swept up in the joy of such a win, especially early in the year over a division rival after a tough loss. So, what are the main things we should be taking away?

Reports of the defense's death were greatly exaggerated

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) celebrates a sack during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' defense had an abysmal day last week. This week, facing Cooper Rush (and then Jack Strand, so the third- and fourth-string QBs), the defense dominated. They were smothering, albeit against a bad offense.

What matters, though, is that they refused to let Bijan Robinson beat them. He is a singular NFL talent, and he was bottled up for most of the day. They aren't going to shut teams down like this, but the offseason investments may not have been in vain.

Bryce Young and Brad Idzik have it

Maybe Dave Canales was kind of holding Bryce Young back. The aggressive offense led by Brad Idzik has worked so beautifully to Young's strengths. They are a wonderful pairing, and it has really opened everything up for Canales, Young, and the rest of the offense.

The Panthers' pass-catchers are pretty good

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've called out the lack of weapons on Carolina's offense plenty, and fairly so. Tetairoa McMillan is good, but he's not an All-Pro. Jalen Coker is good, but he's not a Pro Bowler. Xavier Legette was a bust, and the tight ends were largely useless.

Well, through two weeks, that couldn't be further from the truth. This unit is an actual strength. Xavier Legette was making big plays. Tetairoa McMillan was dominant, and Jalen Coker did it all, even returning punts. Darren Waller had two touchdowns! They are not the detriment to this offense we thought they might be.

Pass protection still needs some work

Lost in yet another good day by Bryce Young was some lackluster pass protection. Last week, Young did well evading pressure and helping his linemen out. He didn't have his best day in that regard, and the pass protection suffered.

Young was sacked a couple of times, and there were some penalties on the linemen, too. The Falcons were without James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, but they didn't exactly struggle to get to Young. That needs some work moving forward.