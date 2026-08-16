Panthers Offense Could End Up Radically Different Under Brad Idzik

The Carolina Panthers changed play-callers over the offseason, with Dave Canales handing off duties to Brad Idzik, his longtime assistant. Idzik had been the offensive coordinator with the Panthers, but he'd never called plays before.

A play-caller change can be significant. Just ask Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. It's always noteworthy when a prominent quarterback cycles through play-callers, and it's never good. The change can be substantial.

But going from an offensive play-caller to his assistant as the play-caller doesn't seem like a massive change. For the Panthers, Idzik has worked under Canales for a long time, and he's not implementing a new system.

We even reported that during the Hall of Fame Game, when there is admittedly no reason to tip your hand, the offense looked similar. We didn't see any concepts or plays we hadn't really seen; even in the first actual preseason game, the offense wasn't fundamentally unique.

That said, the offense hummed really well. And according to one team insider, the offense might be very different under Idzik this year.

Brad Idzik-run offense might be just what the Panthers need

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik watches the quarterbacks run drills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea behind switching play-callers was simple: Dave Canales, who still only has three years of that under his belt, had too much on his plate. Brad Idzik could call the plays for the system they've run for years and relieve Canales of that without changing the system for the players.

An unintended side effect might be that Idzik totally unlocks the offense. It's the same general offense, but as we saw in the Hall of Fame Game, it was crisp. And according to ESPN's Mike Kaye, there are several things we can look forward to that might totally change and improve this offense.

.@mike_e_kaye joined @KyleBaileyClub today as he discussed what could be the potential role for Darren Waller in Carolina, and how many skill players could the @Panthers be holding onto when the roster cuts down to 53.



Listen here: https://t.co/qmtpQIyOK0 — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) August 14, 2026

Kaye revealed that the offense is going to be more pass-heavy. That's good news for multiple reasons. First, it's time to fully unleash Bryce Young so the Panthers can determine his extension. Second, the running back room isn't in the best shape possible.

The offense will have some Shanahan-esque wrinkles thanks to the inclusion of Darrell Bevell on the staff, as he worked closely with Mike McDaniels, a Kyle Shanahan coach, last season with the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers are going to rely on those running backs, but they're going to use them more in the passing game. This is excellent news for Bryce Young, adding more viable passing options. It's also good for Jonathon Brooks, but Chuba Hubbard has struggled with drops.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is highly likely that the team will keep and utilize three running backs, and which of them will make it behind Hubbard and Brooks remains to be seen. Finally, Darren Waller could be a big addition under Idzik.

He can be a tall slot option in 12 personnel, adding a new wrinkle to the offense that quite frankly was not there before. It could all take a very different shape this year, and most of it is excellent news for everyone involved.