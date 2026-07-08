Carolina Panthers’ Most Impactful Newcomer May Not Even Be a Player

The Carolina Panthers’ rookies report to training camp in 13 days, and the veterans arrive on July 22. Dave Canales’s club and the Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2026 preseason when they clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on August 6.

On Monday, The Athletic NFL Staff pooled their efforts and came up with each team’s most intriguing newcomer for 2026. When it came to the defending NFC South champions, long time Panthers’ writer Joseph Person gave a very unique answer in offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. If you’re a bit confused since Idzik was hired by the team in 2024, Person offers a simple explanation.

Panthers’ offensive coordinator Brad Idzik has a new role

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“Idzik isn’t new to the Panthers’ staff, but is new to play-calling after Dave Canales turned those duties over to the 34-year-old during the offseason. The move was somewhat surprising, given Canales’ reputation as a QB whisperer when he arrived in Charlotte.”

“The offense doesn’t figure to look radically different under Idzik…” added Person, “But expect him to put his own stamp on things. Idzik has been with Canales at two previous stops and would prep Canales before his interviews for OC jobs. Just as importantly, Idzik has built a strong relationship with Bryce Young the past two years.”

Carolina’s offense has struggled with consistency

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All told, Carolina’s offense finished 29th in the league in total yards per game during Canales’s first year with the club in 2024. The Panthers were 27th in the NFL in total offense this past season. The team totaled a mediocre 33 offensive touchdowns in 17 regular-season games this past season. Inconsistency plagued the offense throughout the year. Canales’s club was limited to 17 or fewer points in 10 of those outings.

Young comes off a season in which he set career highs in completion percentage (63.6), passing yards (3,011), and touchdown tosses (23). However, he also had his issues in the first half of games. All told, 10 of his 15 turnovers in his 16 regular-season starts came in the first two quarters. And in the Panthers’ heartbreaking 34-31 home playoff loss to the Rams, Young was picked off late in the first quarter.

Will the Panthers be more balanced on offense this season?

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While Idzik has some experience with play-calling in the preseason, this is obviously a major step up. It will be interesting to see how he employs the running game this season. Carolina’s ground attack wound up finishing 19th in the league in 2025, but it proved to be a tale of two halves.

The Panthers’ offense lacked balance after a nine-game start in which they ran the ball 25-plus times in eight of its first nine games—averaging a 139.8 yards per contest. In their final nine outings, including the playoffs, they managed 25 or more attempts only four times.

With Rico Dowdle gone, Chuba Hubbard will return to his role as Carolina's main threat out of the backfield. In 2024, he ran for a career-high 1,195 yards in just 15 games. All told, it shapes up as an intriguing year for Idzik and the Carolina offense.