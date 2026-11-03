Panthers Reportedly Considering O-Line Changes. Here's Who Should Start Now

As Mina Kimes put it on Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers' offensive line is a "real problem" right now. Bryce Young has been the most pressured quarterback in the NFL all season, and that came to a head in the last two weeks, both ugly offensive performances.

The Packers pressured Bryce Young on 47% of dropbacks tonight, per @NextGenStats. Last week vs Tampa it was 52%.



Offensive line situation is a real, real problem right now. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 30, 2026

Young is dealing with a knee injury that has sapped his mobility, which means the pressure he's facing is able to get home. Nothing has really changed with the offensive line, except that Damien Lewis has popped in and out with an injury. Taylor Moton returned for about a game and a half, so that doesn't really count.

Either way, the current situation is untenable. And according to Joe Person of The Athletic, a source close to Dave Canales expects the Panthers to consider making some changes up front. The offensive line we saw on Thursday may not be the one that trots out to start on Sunday.

And after allowing 11 sacks the past two games, Dave Canales is considering making personnel changes to the offensive line, per the same source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 30, 2026

If that's the case, here's how the Panthers should probably line up.

Projecting new Panthers offensive line as coaching staff considers changes

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ordinarily, we'd assume this was just talk. The Panthers' coaching staff has been hesitant to make big changes, often believing in their guys to the bitter end. But this is after Dave Canales fired two defensive coaches, including Ejiro Evero.

Maybe they really aren't messing around anymore. We certainly hope so, because as bad as the defense was, the offensive line reached "unplayable" status on Thursday. That was two straight weeks of just abysmal play.

Unfortunately, the best linemen aren't healthy. Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu won't be playing. Damien Lewis might not, although he is hoping to be healthy enough for Week 9. Let's assume he does play.

He will start at left guard, and Monroe Freeling should slide over to be the left tackle beside Lewis. Freeling hasn't been good, but it's baptism by fire, and Rasheed Walker has been literally unplayable. He might be the worst left tackle in the NFL, and Freeling was meant to one day be the left tackle, so it's time to try it.

Sam Hecht should start at center. Luke Fortner is no longer the weakest link on the line, but he hasn't gotten better. He's been pretty bad all year, and Hecht deserves a shot to improve the position. He probably can't be any worse.

The $100 man Robert Hunt is sadly going to be benched in our projection. Will the Panthers sit one of their most expensive contracts? Dubious, to say the least. But they should. Like Walker, he's borderline unplayably bad right now, and there's no clear reason why. Brady Christensen should probably start instead, especially with Corey Bullock and Toricelli Simpkins hurt, too.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (57) after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves right tackle. Unfortunately, it's Stone Forsythe time. He was not good in limited action when Monroe Freeling got hurt, but he's the next man up. Having him on the right side mitigates the threat he poses to Bryce Young.

And if he can't cut it, try out Albert Reese. But for now, that should be the five-man unit.