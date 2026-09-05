Panthers Projected to Highlight Defense in 2027 NFL Draft

Week 1 of the college football season is underway. Teams are beginning their journeys towards bowl contention, the College Football Playoffs, or even a national title. The best college players in the country are looking to set the tone for the year this weekend.

With college football back in our lives, theres no better time to look towards the 2027 NFL Draft. Mock drafts come out at every point of the year, and they tend to look different from the beginning of the CFB season than at the end.

The Carolina Panthers are featured in the top 10 of most mock drafts thus far, reflecting the consensus view of how good they will be in 2026. If Carolina does take a step back, this class is loaded with talent at all positions.

Mock Draft has Carolina Drafting a Mike Jackson Replacement

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ESPN's Jordan Reid dropped his preseason first-round mock draft, and in that mock, the Panthers have the seventh pick overall.

If Carolina regresses to having a top 7 pick in the draft, the first position that comes to mind could be quarterback, but Reid didn't go in that direction. Instead, Carolina bolsters the defense in this scenario and adds an instant starter to the secondary.

Reid has the Panthers selecting Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore with the 7th pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore is considered the best corner in this draft class, and could be Carolina's top target based on positional needs after this upcoming season.

Mike Jackson is coming off a career year, tying for second in the NFL in interceptions with 5 on the season. Jackson is entering a contract year, though, and very well could not be on the roster after 2026.

The other factor to weigh in is that Jackson will be 30 years old by the end of this season. Carolina may not want to commit to a multi-year deal with Jackson when they could opt for a younger option.

Leonard Moore is the Real Deal

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Moore was elite in 2025, posting 23 solo tackles, 5 interceptions, and 7 passes defended. Moore's 6'2, 200-pound frame, combined with his skill set, makes him one of the more complete corners in the last few years.

Moore has exceptional ball skills, and sticks to receivers in man-to-man coverage. The upside for him is a top-5 corner in the NFL.

The only flaw in this mock draft projection is that if the Panthers regress enough, a new quarterback could very well be in play. Bryce Young hasn't fully earned the trust of Carolina's staff, because if he did, he'd have a lucrative, multi-year deal already signed.

This QB class is also loaded; there's a high likelihood that more than 7 QBs get taken in the first three rounds. Maybe Carolina will see that this class has elite depth and take a QB in round 2, but it all depends on how Young progresses in year four.