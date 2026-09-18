Panthers’ QB Bryce Young’s QB Stock Rightfully Rose More Than Anyone in Week 1

He has come an awfully long way since a forgettable rookie campaign in 2023. Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the draft that year and wound up starting 16 games that season for head coaches Frank Reich—fired after a 1-10 start—and interim Chris Tabor. The team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young had a rough debut in 2023

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Young, he finished the season with 2,877 yards through the air, completing just 59.8 percent of his passes. There were 11 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions. He ran for 253 yards but did not reach the end zone. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner also lost six of his 11 fumbles and was sacked a disturbing 62 times.

Enter former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales. The Panthers’ newest head coach saw Young get off to a rough start in 2024, and benched him after two games in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. And who knows how long he would have sat if Dalton hadn’t suffered a thumb injury?

Young started the team’s final 10 games, throwing more than twice as many TD passes (15) as interceptions (6) and also ran for five touchdowns as the Panthers won four of their final 10 games after a 1-6 start.

Bryce Young began to open some eyes in 2025

In 2025, the former University of Alabama standout once again played and started 16 contests. He managed career bests in completion percentage (63.6), passing yards (3,011), and scoring throws (23). There were a combined 15 turnovers courtesy of 11 picks and four lost fumbles. However, Young showed a resiliency and came up with his share of heroics.

Last Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears, the Panthers’ signal-caller got off to an impressive start despite the team’s 59-37 home loss to the defending NFC North champions. Young threw for 361 yards and three scores, with one interception. He also ran seven yards for a touchdown in the team’s wild 22-point setback.

Bryce Young moved up the QB rankings after his Week 1 performance

Earlier this week, Nick Shook of NFL.com came out with his latest version of the QB Index. He elevated Young from No. 14 to the 10th spot.

“A typically up-and-down quarterback, Young looked confident in his most aggressive game since he threw for 448 yards in Carolina’s Week 11 win over Atlanta last season. Most importantly, Young finally looked fully comfortable in Dave Canales’ offense, made decisions with conviction and truly elevated Carolina’s offense.”

The Panthers finished the afternoon with 448 total yards, and the team totaled more points last Sunday than in any game they played in 2025. However, Carolina’s defense had no answers for Ben Johnson’s team and the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Bears QB Caleb Williams yesterday



🐻 21/29

🐻 269 YDS

🐻 2 TD

🐻 10 CAR | 65 YDS | 2 RUSH TD



Bears defeat the Panthers 59-37 pic.twitter.com/4GstfH8fdP — Rafters (@RaftersHQ) September 14, 2026

“Was it enough to keep up with Caleb Williams’ Bears?” added Shook. “No. But it’s worth tracking over the next month, because it could heavily influence his contract talks with the Panthers if this is a preview of what’s to come.”

We will soon find out if the Panthers’ quarterback can out together back-to-back excellent efforts, something he has struggled to do to date. Given his brief history against the rival Atlanta Falcons, Young has a great opportunity ahead of him.