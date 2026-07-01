Panthers' Run-First Offense Might Be In Big Trouble This Year

The Carolina Panthers have been a run-first team under Dave Canales. We can argue all day about why that is, whether it's because Canales really believes it helps Bryce Young or because he doesn't trust Young.

Regardless, they have and will continue to run the ball a lot. It's their offensive identity, and despite losing Rico Dowdle to free agency, it's highly unlikely to change in 2026. It's a key year for Young, so Canales is going to want to keep him out of bad situations.

There's just one problem with all this. The Panthers don't really have a good running back room whatsoever.

The Panthers' 29th-ranked RB room could derail offensive plans

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) makes a catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if there wasn't a ton on Bryce Young's shoulders this year already, he will also have to carry a lackluster running back room.

He's got the toughest schedule of defenses to face of any QB in the NFL, needs to earn a contract extension, and is defending a division title. And the running backs aren't very good.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Analysis, the Panthers' running back room ranks 29th in the entire NFL, which is down a few spots after losing Dowdle.

He wrote, "Carolina's running backs fell to 29th from 22nd, remaining a clear weakness. Last year’s leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, left for Pittsburgh in the offseason, leaving Chuba Hubbard as the top back once again. Hubbard ran for nearly 1,200 yards in 2024, but struggled behind Dowdle last year, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry."

It could be argued that health played a role in Hubbard's decline. He was banged up early on, paving the way for Dowdle to break out, and once he got back, he was clearly not quite the same and was relegated to backup duty.

But, Sharp isn't wrong to question if Hubbard can bounce back. He's been good before, but there's no guarantee he will be at 2024 level again, and there's no Dowdle to save him.

Instead, he'll be backup by Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne, or AJ Dillon. Not one of those options is particularly comforting, as all have major problems as a backup running back.

Team Manager Dan Morgan watches running back Trevor Etienne (23) during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon may not even make the roster, and he hasn't been an impactful NFL running back since 2022. Etienne is a return man, and he has shown nothing in the actual running game. Brooks is coming off his second torn ACL in a matter of 13 months.

None of those options seem like they could replicate what Dowdle did in 2025 if Hubbard is either hurt or unproductive. And while 29th is maybe a bit too harsh (Hubbard was nearly a Pro Bowl RB in 2024 and Brooks would've been a first-rounder sans injury concerns), this isn't a good RB room.

That doesn't bode well for two reasons. First, while we're big fans of Young around here, he has not shown the ability to totally carry an offense to a high level for multiple games at a time. Second, the Panthers' identity is built around the run.

Fortunately, the Panthers did buff up the defense to tilt the balance of talent to that side of the ball, so they can ride the defense to some success even if the offense falters, which it very much could.