NFL Analyst Has Mandate for Carolina Panthers: 'Overhaul the Crew'

Kevin Patra of NFL.com has gone around the league and suggested a roster move for all 32 teams. When it came to the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, he seemed to indicate something a little more drastic.

“The Panthers ranked tied for 28th with 30 sacks in 2025,” said Patra, “while generating a league-low 148 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿Nic Scourton﻿﻿﻿﻿ had a nice first season, leading the club with 31 pressures and five sacks (tied with DT ﻿﻿﻿﻿Derrick Brown﻿﻿﻿﻿). The Panthers need additional pocket-collapsers in 2026.

“General manager Dan Morgan,” added Patra, “has gone on the record multiple times in stating that he wants to upgrade the pass rush. We know he was in on ﻿﻿﻿﻿Milton Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿ last offseason before the DT picked New England. Morgan should fish in the free-agent pool and a deep edge draft class to overhaul the crew.”

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) reacts after a fumble recovery on a kick in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s not that Morgan hasn’t tried. Scourton was a second-round pick last April, however 2025 third-rounder Princely Umanmielen didn’t do much in his debut season—finishing with 20 defensive stops and 1.5 sack in 16 regular-season contests. The Panthers did sign veteran Patrick Jones II last offseason, but he wound up playing in a total of four games. He totaled nine tackles and one sacks, and wound up spending the majority of ’25 on injured reserve.

Overhaul may sound like a bit of an exaggeration, but the numbers are pretty disturbing. In 2023, the Panthers finished dead last in the NFL with 27 quarterback traps. In ’24, only two teams in the NFL totaled few sacks than Carolina (32). As mentioned by Patra, the team’s 30 sacks were near the bottom of the league once again.

Carolina defenders have totaled a combined 89 sacks the past three seasons in a total of 51 regular-season games. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos have racked up an incredible 131 quarterback traps (34 games) since 2024. It’s somewhat amazing that the Panthers allowed only 20 touchdown passes in 17 regular-season outings this past season.

