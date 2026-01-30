How the Rams' James Pearce Trade Has Aged

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Back in April 2025, the Los Angeles Rams made a dramatic move during the NFL Draft, making the decision to trade their first round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange of a King's ransom in return.

While the Rams did walk away with an extra first-round pick, as well as picks that turned into Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield, it was actually the player Atlanta selected that proved to be the steal of the draft.

The Falcons would select James Pearce Jr out of Tennessee and after an outstanding rookie year where Pearce Jr recorded 10.5 sacks, it's becoming evident that while the Rams may not have had interest in him, they also traded one of the NFL's next pass-rushing greats to an NFC foe.

Pearce Jr Joins His Contemporaries

In a recent ranking of NFL players by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, Pearce enters the top 100 after just one season of action.

Ranked at 90, Pearce Jr's upwards projection could have him as an All-Pro as soon as next season.

"I had no problem with the Falcons relinquishing a 2026 first-round pick to the Rams to select Pearce because of how much coaches raved about his upside in the lead-up to the ’25 draft," stated Manzano. "One former head coach told me he was clearly the most talented edge rusher in his class, but there were concerns about his motor on the field. Pearce answered those questions with 10.5 sacks as a rookie and is well on his way to meeting his potential.

In comparison, Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse came in at 69, after a strong second season where he continually put pressure on the passer.

" Verse didn’t have as many impact plays as he did in his dominant rookie year," stated Manzano. "But his presence allowed edge rusher Byron Young to have a breakout year with 12 sacks, which also took pressure from a suspect secondary. Eventually, Verse will need to increase his sack total to meet his high potential, but there’s no denying the stress he adds to opposing offenses. He had 7.5 sacks and 27 QB hits in 2025."

Young was not ranked despite having a double-digit sack season while being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Considering the role Josaiah Stewart plays, Rams fans have to wonder what could've been had for whatever reason, Los Angeles selected Pearce Jr instead.

