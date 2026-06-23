Panthers Should Sign UFL Star to Bolster Major Weakness Ahead of Training Camp

When you look up and down the Carolina Panthers' roster ahead of training camp, it's pretty clear the team could still use more help at linebacker.

While the Panthers made a great addition with the signing of Devin Lloyd in free agency, the projected starter next to him, Trevin Wallace, leaves a lot to be desired, especially as a run defender.

At the very least, the Panthers could use more competition for the veteran and there just so happens to be a UFL star available who could provide that.

Panthers should sign UFL star Tae Crowder

Former New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There has been a frenzy with NFL teams signing UFL players lately and the Panthers should get involved by signing linebacker Tae Crowder, who spent the 2026 UFL season with the Birmingham Stallions.

Crowder was one of the league's best defenders, with the veteran earning a spot on the All-UFL Team after a standout showing.

In his second straight year with the Stallions, Crowder did a bit of everything. He led the UFL in tackles with 84 but also notched a pair of tackles for loss and interceptions to go along with four pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.

Playing in the NFL wouldn't be foreign to Crowder, as he spent four years in the league and appeared in 43 games (31 starts) over stints with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

A former seventh-round pick of the Giants, Crowder's best years came with Big Blue, where he made all 31 of his starts, including 17 during the 2021 campaign. Crowder also offers some experience on special teams.

Now, none of this is to say Crowder is going to lock down Carolina's starting job and prove to be an upgrade.

But the Panthers could do a lot worse (like not bringing in anyone, for example) than bringing Crowder in to give him a look during training camp next month.